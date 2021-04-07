wrestling / News
Cathy Kelley To Appear On WWE Programming Tonight
April 7, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has announced that tonight’s first night of NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver, will feature a Watch Along. That Watch Along will include the return of Cathy Kelley to WWE programming, as she left the company last year. Matt Riddle and Lita will also be a part of the special. The Watch Along, like Takeover, begins at 8 PM ET tonight.
Join us for #WWEWatchAlong during #NXTTakeOver Stand & Deliver TONIGHT with @SuperKingofBros, @AmyDumas & @catherinekelley!#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/aKqOrP2MDy
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) April 7, 2021
& WHO????!!! https://t.co/beue9PObUT
— Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) April 7, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair Recalls Getting Paid Less Than Kevin Green For Slamboree 1997, Scott Hall Ribbing Greene
- Triple H Addresses Criticism Of Peacock Transition, How WWE Hall Of Fame Inductees Are Chosen
- Seth Rollins On His WWE Mount Rushmore, What He Really Thinks Of Hulk Hogan
- Backstage Note on Change to WrestleMania 37 Match With Bad Bunny