wrestling / News

Cathy Kelley To Appear On WWE Programming Tonight

April 7, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Cathy Kelley WWE Now

WWE has announced that tonight’s first night of NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver, will feature a Watch Along. That Watch Along will include the return of Cathy Kelley to WWE programming, as she left the company last year. Matt Riddle and Lita will also be a part of the special. The Watch Along, like Takeover, begins at 8 PM ET tonight.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Cathy Kelley, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading