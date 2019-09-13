wrestling / News
WWE News: Cathy Kelley To Host Live Clash of Champions Preview, Ali and Apollo Crews At Global Awards, Every Superstar That Beat Goldberg
– Cathy Kelley is set to host a live preview for Clash of Champions on Sunday at 2 PM ET. WWE wrote:
Cathy Kelley will host a live preview of WWE Clash of Champions 2019 on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, this Sunday at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. The live preview will feature SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, Sasha Banks and Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode.
Don’t miss this unique, live look at Superstars before WWE Clash of Champions, streaming this Sunday on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.
– Ali and Apollo Crews were recently at the Beyond Sport Global Awards.
.@AliWWE and @WWEApollo were on hand at the @BeyondSport Global Awards at @SAPNextGen to present the Courageous Use of Sport Award! #SameTeam pic.twitter.com/56R722oxaG
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) September 13, 2019
– WWE List This looks at the seven superstars who beat Goldberg in the latest edition.
