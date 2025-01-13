Cathy Kelley Wanted To Get Her Name Changed When She Joined WWE

In an interview with the Lightweights podcast (via Fightful), Cathy Kelley said that she actually wanted to get her name changed when she joined WWE, but was pleasantly surprised when she didn’t. Kelley worked for WWE from 2016 to 2020, then came back in 2022.

She said: “I was actually really bummed when I got to WWE. I was fully prepared to change my name and they were like, ‘No, we love it.’ ‘My legal name, Cathy Kelley?’ ‘Yeah, you’re not changing it.’ I had a list of names. I was going to be Cathy Cole, I was going to be Michael Cole’s niece or something, in my mind. They shot it down and were like, ‘No, you get to keep your name,’ which in retrospect is actually pretty cool.“