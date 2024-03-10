wrestling / News
Cathy Kelley Comments On Inclusion in WWE 2K24, Couldn’t Frown During Scanning Process
March 9, 2024 | Posted by
In a post on Instagram, Cathy Kelley spoke about her inclusion in WWE 2K24 and shared video of her being scanned for the game. She said she couldn’t frown during the process.
She wrote: “spoiler: they did indeed use that one in the game. happy #WWE2k launch day!!! it’s been unreal to see all the screen grabs you guys have tagged me in the past few days. can’t wait to manage all your fave superstars. feels like the most surreal dream. my only offensive move in prior video games was to build a pool, make my enemies swim, and remove the ladder. but this is SO MUCH COOLER. shoutout to @brownbagbrowndad, @bryceyang90266 and the rest of the @wwegames games team!!! you all outdid yourselves this year.”
More Trending Stories
- The Rock Reportedly Has Input On WWE Hall of Fame 2024 Class
- Tony Schiavone Confirms Reports That Martha Hart Gave Blessing For Sting-Rafters Spot on AEW Dynamite
- Ric Flair and Ricky Steamboat Reportedly Spoke Highly of Will Ospreay at AEW Revolution
- Multiple WWE Stars Defend Bianca Belair Following Racist Comment On Social Media