Cathy Kelley Comments On Inclusion in WWE 2K24, Couldn’t Frown During Scanning Process

In a post on Instagram, Cathy Kelley spoke about her inclusion in WWE 2K24 and shared video of her being scanned for the game. She said she couldn’t frown during the process.

She wrote: “spoiler: they did indeed use that one in the game. happy #WWE2k launch day!!! it’s been unreal to see all the screen grabs you guys have tagged me in the past few days. can’t wait to manage all your fave superstars. feels like the most surreal dream. my only offensive move in prior video games was to build a pool, make my enemies swim, and remove the ladder. but this is SO MUCH COOLER. shoutout to @brownbagbrowndad, @bryceyang90266 and the rest of the @wwegames games team!!! you all outdid yourselves this year.”