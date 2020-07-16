Cauliflower Alley Club Postpones Yearly Reunion to 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the Cauliflower Alley Club to postpone their yearly reunion event to next year. The CAC announced on Thursday that the reunion event has been postponed from September 21st through the 23rd to April of next year.

The full announcement is below:

Due to the C-19 pandemic and the safety of our reunion attendees, along with Nevada state C-19 protocol, we have postponed the 55th reunion which was scheduled for September 21st-23rd, 2020.

Our 55th reunion has been rescheduled for April 25th-28th, 2021. Discount rooms will be available to those that have purchased reunion tickets and have a “Passkey code,” from April 21st-28th, 2021.

The Gold Coast Hotel and Casino will automatically refund existing room deposits to your credit card. Room reservations for the new 2021 dates will begin December 1st, 2020.

This move has been contemplated by our hard working, all volunteer staff for the past several weeks. We also wanted to ensure that our Deposit with the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino (Boyd gaming), would not be jeopardized and this has been resolved to our satisfaction, with 100% of the deposit moved to the new 2021 dates.

Everyone that has purchased their 55th reunion ticket(s) has 1 of 3 options:

1) Receive a full refund.

2) Donate your reunion ticket to the CAC Benevolent fund for a tax write off.

3) Leave your deposit on hand to ensure that you have a seat for the April, 2021 reunion.

Since we have 1 person handling your choice in regard to “Reunion tickets,” please allow our CAC Treasurer, Darlene Kreis, ample time to process your request. Your request can be made via email or in writing to 1 of the following addresses: [email protected] or Cauliflower Alley Club, 10823 Indian Hills Ct., Unit 29, Seminole, FL 33777.

Your understanding during this most challenging time is greatly appreciated!

Together we will strive to fulfill the “Mission statement” of the CAC, while adhering to our “Creed” and “Motto”. We are the “Ring of Friendship” and together we remain CAC strong!

Healthy, happy wishes to all,

B Brian and the CAC Board