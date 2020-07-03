Cauliflower Alley Club Reportedly Experiencing ‘Infighting’ Over September Convention

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the Cauliflower Alley Club is experiencing infighting as a result of plans to keep the 55th annual reunion in September as scheduled. It was previously set for April but was moved back in March.

The belief is that the event, which is scheduled for Las Vegas, shouldn’t happen because it attracts older wrestlers and their families, among other reasons. However, B. Brian Blakr has financial reasons not to cancel, and tickets for fans and wrestlers are almost all sold out.

Blair will hold a conference call on July 15 with host Gold Coast Hotel and Casino about their $52,000 deposit for the three days, as well as moving the event to 2021. Moving the event has resulted in some controversy as Roy Lucier, who was originally on the board, left on June 26. He said he supported Blair completely but was targeted for harassment. One person told him that they are going to get Dominic DeNucci (who is 88 and recently suffered minor heart issues) killed. DeNucci is set to be honored at the event. Lucier said he wants to avoid drama, and the people sending hateful messages hadn’t contacted Blair to find out what’s going on.