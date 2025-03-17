wrestling / News
Cauliflower Alley Club To Host The ‘Roast Of Mick Foley’
March 17, 2025 | Posted by
The Cauliflower Alley Club announced the following press release:
“Exciting announcement: The Roast of Mick Foley will be the first of its kind this year at the 59th annual CAC Reunion. Mick will be roasted by wrestling and comic legends. It all goes down Monday, August 18th, at the Plaza Showtime at 8:00 p.m.
You can get your tickets for this extra special added event at the Cauliflower Alley Club website at https://www.caulifloweralleyclub.org/mick-foley-roast.”
