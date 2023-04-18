Cavinder Twins’ Agent Says They’ll Begin Training at WWE Performance Center Soon

The agent for WWE NIL signees the Cavinder Twins say they’ll be starting at the Performance Center soon. Jeff Hoffman of Everett Sports Marketing spoke with The Street and said Hayley and Hanna Cavinder will begin training shortly at the PC and are “open to exploring” the chancxe to perform with WWE. You can see a couple of highlights below:

On their potential in WWE: “The potential — what could be — I think they’d be excited if that type of opportunity presented itself for them to be main features in the WWE. WWE fans provide such positive comments, feedback, and energy to the twins.”

On the WWE training process: “The WWE, they have a very specific training process — They don’t just fit people into storylines and say, ‘Here you go.’ The twins are D1 athletes, they’re extremely fit, healthy, exercise constantly, but there’s also a process through the training to make sure you understand not only movements but safety.”