WWE NIL Signee Cavinder Twins Hint At Upcoming Changes As They End NCAA Career

In December 2021, Hanna and Haley Cavinder signed a deal with WWE’s Next In Line class and the pair recently revealed via social media that they will be ending their eligibility with the NCAA to progress to “a new chapter.” The twins have achieved fame as both TikTok personalities and collegiate basketball players for Fresno State and the University of Miami. An Instagram post today explained the change in direction for the pair, stating:

Miami,

Thank you for an unforgettable season. The love and support we received from the university and the city was special.

We would like to thank our teammates and coaches for bringing us in as a family and being a part of a historic season.

With that being said, Hanna and I have decided to not take our fifth year and start a new chapter in our lives. The U will always be home and we are forever proud to be Hurricanes.

Lastly, to everyone who has supported us through our basketball journey – we can’t thank you enough for all the love you gave each and every game.

What started as us playing basketball 16 years ago, turned into something bigger than we could ever imagine.

We love you Canes family,

Hanna & Haley, The Cavinder Twins