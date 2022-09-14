Cazer’s AEW Dark Review 9.20.22  

We’re back All Elite Wrestling Fans for another AEW Dark Recap. Tonight’s card is full of star power as Matt Hardy takes on Angelico in singles action. We’ll also see the very nice, very evil and very popular Danhausen taken on Peter Avalon. Also on tap for this show are Skye Blue, Darius Martin, Matt Sydal, Penelope Ford and more! It’s a condensed episode of Dark, my favorite. Let’s get to the action.

Penelope Ford vs. Alice Crowley

We open up with a women’s singles match and Ford’s makeup has changed quite a bit over recent weeks as it appears she’s changing her gimmick just a bit. Ford showing a more aggressive side as commentary points out. Ford lays a knee across the throat of Crowley and continues to maintain control. Ford with the boot in the corner and pulls her to the center of the ring, Ford locks in the Indian Deathlock and captures the victory via submission as Kip watches on from ringside.

Rating: N/A

Review: Not a bad opener, Ford has been improving a lot and it seems they have plans for her in the future so this makes sense. I am curious how the situation between her and Kip plays out, I wish AEW would realize not all IRL couples need to interact on TV.

– Marvez is backstage to interview Shida but Rebel and Britt Baker come out instead. Britt tells us if she can’t become champion noone can before walking off. Marvez checks in on Shida and calls for medical attention. Not the greatest backstage segment of all time, and goofy in ways but it’s a nice change of pace compared to the usual week to week segments on Dark.

Darius Martin & Matt Sydal vs. Cezar Bononi & Ryan Nemeth

Lots of high flying early, a bit of a shaky spot where Sydal assists Darius for a dive on Cezar and Nemeth on the outside didn’t look the greatest but wasn’t awful. Back inside the ring and Sydal is control for a moment until Nemeth gains the upper hand. Nemeth with the tag to Bononi who continues to isolate and work over Sydal. Nemeth with the cheap shots to Sydal on the apron as the referee is distracted. Bononi continues to use his size to isolate Sydal from his partner preventing the tag. Sydal attempts a roll up but Bononi tags Nemeth in who continues to work over Sydal and prevent him from making a tag. Nemeth sets Sydal up in the corner and Bononi holds him but Sydal moves just in time sending Nemeth into his partner. Bononi with a tag but Sydal drops him with a DDT right away. Sydal finally makes the tag as Bononi gets to his feet. Dante with a burst of offense Nemeth tries to catch him on the apron but Martin moves just in time sending Nemeth into the ring post. Martin with a cross body to Bononi and covers for two. Martin back up top but Cezar catches him and makes the tag to Nemeth. Nemeth with the combination fireman’s carry onto Dante, they cover for the two count. Bononi lifts Dante up but Sydal sends him to the outside both ben fall, Martin takes out Bononi, Sydal sets up Nemeth and Martin hits the Nose Dive for the victory.

Rating: ***

Review: This was a decent tag match, there were a lot of clunky moments that really took this down just a notch from me. Nemeth and Bononi have been in AEW for a while but they’re not exactly vets who could carry this match, when Sydal was in there it was a tad better but most of the Wingmen’s offensive spots just didn’t click for me.

Skye Blue & Queen Aminata vs. Diamante & Emi Sakura with Baliyan Akki

Skye kicks this one off and has a brief moment of offense before Emi Sakura takes control working over the back of Skye Blue. Emi ties Skye Blue up in a submission and sits on Skye while Baliyan Akki supports her from the outside. Diamante tags in and Skye manages to counter a shot nailing Diamante with a kick allowing Aminata to make a tag. Aminata with a decent burst of offense taking out Emi and Diamante, nailing Diamante with a flatliner and covering for a two count. Emi tags in and regains control of this one laying into Aminata with a series of chops in the corner then dropping Skye off the corner. Diamante and Emi work over Aminata with Emi hitting a Vader bomb and cover for two. Emi sent to the outside with Diamante, Skye heads up top and dives out onto both women and Bailyan taking them all out. Skye sends Emi back into the ring and nails her with a superkick then her finish and covering Emi for the victory.

Rating: **1/2

Review: This was a solid women’s tag team match, Emi and Diamante are really good opponents, Emi has grown on me so much during her time in AEW and she’s a fantastic part of the women’s roster. Interested what this win means for Skye Blue as she’s seemed to have a bit of a start stop run during her time in AEW thus far.

Danhausen vs. Peter Avalon

Danhausen is a GREAT superstar to use for Dark, he’s appeared a fair bit within recent weeks and i’m happy to see it. He’s received the loudest reaction of anyone on either episode of Dark that was filmed during the Live Rampage taping. Peter takes control early but it’s short lived as Danhausen tosses him with a decent toss then a knee to the back of the head. Danhausen with a leap over the top ropes into a german suplex to Avalon. Peter fights back with an enziguri but Danhausen responds with a weak pump kick that drops Peter. Peter is cursed and then Danhausen locks in a submission with a name that I certainly can’t spell for the victory. Danhausen celebrates post match and call for a championship match.

Rating: N/A (*****)

Review: It was short as it should be but this was great and a nice change of pace from the regular serious matches on AEW Dark. Incredible to see just how popular Danhausen is.

Matt Hardy vs. Angelico

Matt Hardy has a history with Angelico in the Hardy Family Office and he has been facing a number of his former proteges as he tries to regain some momentum. Decent back and forth early as Hardy and Angelico exchange holds, Angelico gets the better of Matt for a moment and starts to mock the fans but Matt regains control and sends Angelico face first into the turnbuckle a number of times. Hardy literally deleting the brain of Angelico. Hardy nearly hits a twist of fate but Angelico counters, Angelico tries to sweep the legs of Matt but Hardy gingerly leaps over the legs, Angelico quick with a kick to the head of Hardy. Angelico follows up with another kick this time to the back of Hardy’s head. Angelico locks in a submission but Hardy rolls him up forcing the break but Angelico regains control, Hardy grabs the rope to force a break. Angelico runs right into a side effect from Hardy and he covers nearly taking the victory. Hardy attempts a twist of fat but Angelico with a cradle and covers for two, a small package another two but Hardy kicks out again, a third attempt but Hardy kicks out. Hardy counters a backslide and hits the twist of fate before covering for the victory.

Rating: **3/4

Review: This was slow and Matt has clearly lost many steps from even the last half of his prime but he’s still a valuable talent none the less. I do prefer to see him in a tag team position or manager roll more than as a singles competitor. This was fine but it did highlight a number of Matt’s weaknesses that are growing as he gets older. This was a fun main event and good way to close out a decent episode of Dark.