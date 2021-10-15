Cazer’s Impact Wrestling Review 10.14.21  

Date: October 14th, 2021

Location: Skyway Studios, Nashville, Tennessee

Commentators: D’Lo Brown, Matt Striker

– We are just one week away from Impact Wrestling’s biggest PPV event of the year Bound For Glory! Christian Cage is set to defend his Impact Wrestling Championship against Josh Alexander at that event but first this week they’ll participate in the Bound for Glory Summit. Tensions are high between these two after their not so cohesive victory last week over Ace Austin and Madman Fulton, will they keep it together or will this one come to blows early?

– We will also see the continuation of Impact’s tournament to crown a new X-Division Champion as El Phantasmo will take on Rohit Raju and Willie Mack in a triple threat to determine the last participant in the X-Division title match at BFG. El Phantasmo is not the only Bullet Bullet Bullet club member to lace up his boots this week as Chris Bey is set to go one on one with Chris Sabin after the Bullet Club stole one from Sabin & FinJuice in six man tag action last week.

– Bound for Glory will feature Impacts Call Your Shot Gauntlet which has similar rules to a battle royal with the final two wrestlers competing in a singles match to determine the winner. This week on Impact we look to see who will enter first and who will enter last in that gauntlet and we will settle that with a battle royal. Seems like a lot of battle royals but i’m a battle royal guy so i’m in. The winner of this match will enter #20 at BFG while the last person eliminated will enter the gauntlet at #1.

– Also set for tonight: Savannah Evans vs. Lady Frost, VSK vs. Rich Swann, and more!

Before the Impact: Recap of recent digital media tournament matches. Fallah Bahh & Jordynne Grace have advanced to the six way title match in Vegas. Fallah Bahh defeats Hernandez in singles action

– Impact opens with a recap from last week’s show. We see highlights of the main event tag match. We get a recap of Christopher Daniels asking for a championship opportunity. We see the tension between Alexander and Christian as recap closes.

El Phantasmo vs. Rohit Raju vs. Willie Mack

Impact Wrestling X Division Tournament

– We’re right to the fast paced action yet again, Phantasmo is accompanied by Chris Bey and Hikuleo of the Bullet Club, can’t imagine they get involved in this one. El P goes straight for Willie who dodges sending El P outside. Mack and Raju start this one off quick both men hit the ropes and Mack drops Raju with a huge shoulder block. Mack drops Raju with a body slam and El P is back in with the back rake to Willie Mack

El P with the headlock and Mack tosses him into the ropes El P goes for a shoulder block of his own and Mack is un phased. We see some fast paced rope running and Willie Mack drops El P with the step up rana. El P in the corner and Mack runs at him dumped to the apron and dropped from a Raju kick. El P and Raju exchange strikes in the center of the ring. Raju goes for a spinning kick to the head El P ducks but Raju drops him with a kick to the legs instead.

Mack back into the ring to break up a Raju pinfall attempt. Mack drops Raju and sends him out of the ring as El p gets back involved striking Mack and tossing him to the corner. Mack reverses but is dropped by a flying cross body from El P followed up by a lionsault cover attempt but Mack kicks out at two. El P dives to the outside on Raju before hitting a swanton on Willie Mack for a two count. El P goes for a moonsault but is cut off by Raju in the corner.

Raju hangs El P up in the tree of woe and Willie Mack hits a cannonball in the corner. Raju hits the double stomp to Mack and goes for the cover but El P breaks up the pin. El P and Raju exchange strikes in the center of the ring yet again. Neither man really takes the advantage as Willie Mack gets to his feet. Raju and El P set their sights on Willie Mack but he drops both with a double clothesline.

The fans are behind Mack in this one and he hits both men with running clotheslines in opposing corners. He goes for Raju but he blocks with a kick to the face. Raju on the top rope as Willie has El P in a fireman’s carry position. Willie Mack stacks Raju on top and hits a double Samoan drop on both men in the center of the ring. All three men are down and Mack attempts to get to his feet but he’s hurting. Mack finally to his feet and hits a standing double moonsault on both El P and Raju. Mack covers both men at the same time but both kick out at two.

Chris Bey fans El P outside of the ring trying to help him get it back together. Mack to the top but Raju catches him on the top rope with strikes. Raju going for a superplex but Mack defends with strikes. Willie drops Raju with a front face suplex but El P goes for a springboard and misses it landing on Raju. El P hits a frankensteiner on Mack dropping him onto Raju. El P to the top and hits a splash on Mack for the cover. Willie Mack kicks out at two to the surprise of El P and commentary.

El P tunes up the band calling for a superkick but Willie Mack catches it and hits El P with a stunner. Bey and Hikuleo distract the ref as Mack goes for the cover. Mack drops both men off the apron with a dropkick to both men. Mack dives to the outside taking out both Bey and Hikuleo. Raju rolls up El P and gets a two, El P kicks out but Rohit hits him with a flatliner and goes for another cover. El P kicks out at two and Rohit is frustrated. El P goes for a superkick but Raju hits a jumping knee, El P with a shot below the belt to Raju. Mack attempts to get back into the ring but El P hits him with a superkick dropping him out of the ring. El P hits his finisher on Rohit Raju and goes for the cover.

Winner: El Phantasmo

Review: B+. This was a fast paced high quality opener and these X-Division matches have been that every week of this tournament. There were some missed spots but truly each competitor delivered in this one. El Phantasmo winning is the right choice and there was really limited involvement from The Bullet Club.

– We come back from break to Ace Austin and Madman Fulton discussing their desires to win tonight’s 20 man battle royal. Austin tells Gia his business with Christian Cage is far from over and he’s gonna win the Call Your Shot to settle that. They explain their plan to win tonight and take out the gauntlet from both ends at BFG.

Savannah Evans vs. Lady Frost

Lady Frost starts of strong with forearms and kicks but Evans doesn’t go down. Evans catches frost with a splash in the ropes sending Frost to the corner. Evans with a spear to Frost in the corner followed by an underarm suplex. Evans lays into frost with forearms before lifting her to her feet by her hair. Lady Frost attempts to fight back but Evans tosses Frost into the ropes.

Frost in the corner and she takes a big chop from Evans. Evans chokes Frost in the corner as the ref counts and she breaks the hold at 4. Evans locks Frost in a huge bearhug tossing her around like a ragdoll. Frost fights back and goes for a roll up but Evans catches her and lifts her to her feet. Frost with a forearm but eats a big boot shortly after as we go to break.

We come back and Tasha Steelz is mocking Lady Frost as Evans continues her dominant effort. Evans drops Frost with a huge samoan drop right on Frost’s face. Evans tosses Frost into the corner and goes for another spear but Frost moves out of the way. Lady Frost hits a kick in the corner and follows it up with a spear of her own to Evans and hits another. Frost attempts to toss evans out of the corner but Evans holds on to the rope. Frost finally gets Evans out of the corner and drops her with a dropkick to the knee.

Frost attempts to keep the momentum up but is dropped with a huge lariat from Evans. Evans hits Frost with a full nelson slam and cover for the victory here.

Winner: Savannah Evans w/ Tasha Steelz

Review: C. This wasn’t awful, but Savannah has some growing to do for sure. But they clearly have intentions to push her heavily. The Samoan drop mistake looked rough and hopefully Frost was alright afterwards.

Post match: Deonna Purrazzo comes to the ring with Matthew Rehwoldt. Deonna promises she’s here for good. She tells Evan’s she gets to pick Mickey Jame’s poison and next week Mickey James returns to in ring competition for the first time in six years. Deonna says she saw what Evans did in the Monsters Brawl match and tonight and says next week she will be Mickie James poison. Deonna extends her hand and Savannah considers before finally accepting.

– Steve Maclin is hyping up his match at Bound for Glory. He discusses that where he comes from RIbbon chasers are chasing glory and they get people like him killed. He says that he sees the same thing at Impact as people chase the X Division title for glory but he’s here to achieve more than that. Good promo here from Maclin to hype up his title match at the pay per view.

-Gia is backstage discussing Knockouts Knockdown with Gail Kim. Gail goes over all of the events of that evening before being interrupted by the Decay who ask Gail if she really wants to set up their match with the Iinspiration. They’re interuppted by a UPS driver who has a letter from Sidney Austrailia. Gail has Gia read the note from Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay. They say they’re excited for their match and The Decay say they’re excited to bring their brand of chaos into the lives of The Iinspiration.

VSK vs. Rich Swann

Swann and Willie Mack have been dealing with Brian Meyers learning tree for a few weeks now so now we have a singles match between Swann and VSK. VSK with a kick to the gut followed by uppercuts to Rich Swann. Swann with the backslide and gets a two count before VSK kicks out. VSk with a short superkick to Swann. Swann off the ropes goes for a cross body but is caught and hit with a death valley driver to the back of VSK’s knee.

VSK drops the knee on the face of Swann before lifting him to his feet for a scoop slam drops swann and bounces up onto Swann for a splash. VSK goes for the cover but Swann kicks out almost immediately. VSK hits a running boot in the corner before a snapmare out followed by an elbow to the back of the head followed by another pinfall attempt.

VSK with the chinlock on Swann before Swann fights out with strikes to the gut of VSK. VSK pulls at Swann’s hair and goes for DDT but Swann fights out and nails VSK with some strikes, follows it up with a combination of forearms and kicks dropping VSK to the mat. Swann hits VSK with a swinging neckbreaker and follows it with a kick to the face and a splash. Swann goes to the top and hits a Phoenix splash and goes for the cover and Swann picks up the victory.

Winner: Rich Swann

Review: C. This was an ok showcase for VSK and both men did well but this was really short and I don’t think it did too much for VSK despite him looking well when given a chance.

– Everybody is leaving Swinger’s palace, he owes Hernadez a lot of money still, one of Swingers girls comes up to him and tell him she has feelings for him. Swinger says there are two rules in wrestling, he says rule number two is you never fall in love with a rizzat and rule number two is you never fall in love with the swinger daddy. Swinger leaves as Chris Sabin comes in and Swingerella #2 expresses her interest in Sabin, he asks if that’s her real name, she says no it’s Riley and asks him to stay in Nashville. Sabin says he can’t because his one true love is wrestling so he has to go to Vegas for Bound for Glory. Sabin sits back in the chair at the poker table and we get a highlight package from Swinger’s Palace. Normally these segments are hit or miss but this was beautiful.

– Scott D’Amore is in his office and Heath walks in. Scott says this has been a long time coming. Heath says he’s cleared and he’s ready to sign that contract. Scott says it’s finally time, he’s a man of his word and ready to make it official. He hands over the contract and Heath has one more request. Heath says he’s been out nearly a year he says he wants his first match back at Bound for Glory to be a tag match with Rhyno against Violent By Design. Scott says he’ll give him the match but he’s unsure if Rhyno even wants to be his partner. Heath says that’s his best friend, he’ll figure it out. Heath says even if he has to walk in there alone please make the match. Scott says fine and Heath signs the contract.

Chris Bey vs. Chris Sabin

Bey is joined by the Bullet Club meanwhile FinJuice will be joining Sabin for this one to keep things evened up. They open with a lockup with neither man gaining the upper hand. Sabin gets Bey into the corner but Bey wraps up in the ropes demanding a break. Both men lock up again and Sabin gets a headlock on Bey. Bey shoots Sabin off Sabin with the shoulder tackle but Bey kips up right away.

Bey with an armdrag to Sabin sending him to the corner. Sabin off the top with an armdrag of his own. Both men exchange armdrags again before breaking up. El P gets on the apron to distract but Sabin takes a swing at him. FinJuice and The Bullet club begin arguing but the ref kicks everyone out of ringside. Sabin calls for a test of strength, Bey with a kick to Sabin’s knee and follows it with a knee to the back of the head. Bey hits the ropes but Sabin catches him with a knee to the gut followed by a suplex. Sabin goes for the cover but Bey kicks out. Sabin gets Bey in the tree of woe and hits a dropkick to Bey in the corner. Bey to the outside as Sabin goes for a springboard dive, Bey slides in but Sabin catches himself on the apron.

Bey hits Sabin with a strike on the apron and leaves him handing over the middle rope. Bey with an elbow drop to Sabin bringing him back into the ring. Bey goes for a cover but only gets a two count. Bey stomps away at the head and chest of Sabin. Bey lifts Sabin up, snapmare followed by an elbow to the back. Bey tosses Sabin into the corner and follows him but is caught in a surprise roll up. Bey kicks out at two before sending Sabin back to the corner again. Bey with an elbow to Sabin in the corner. Bey to the top and hits a top rope clothesline on Sabin. Bey goes for a cover but Sabin kicks out at two.

Bey gets ontop of the grounded Sabin and starts laying in forearms and punches. Bey calls for Sabin to get up, Sabin nails bey with a couple strikes to the head as he slowly gets to his feet. Bey lifts Sabin up for a vertical suplex followed by a cover for a two count. Bey locks in a headlock in the center of the ring Sabin fights out and drops Bey with an armdrag. Sabin goes at Bey in the corner but Bey ducks out of the way.

Sabin hits an atomic drop on Bey. Bey goes for a head scissors but Sabin kicks him right in the face. Bey in the corner and gets a boot to the face. Sabin hits a rolling fisherman buster on Bey and gets a two count before Bey can kick out. Sabin lifts Bey up for a firemans carry but Bey escapes and hits Sabin with an elbow to the back of the head. Bey gets Sabin in a torture rack and turns it into a neckbreaker. Bey goes for a cover but Sabin kicks out at a close two.

Bey goes for art of finesse Sabin catches him and rolls him up. Bey kicks out at two and both men get to their feet. Bey with a leg lariat to Sabin and goes for the cover but Sabin kicks out at two. Bey drags Sabin to the corner and climbs to the top rope. Bey goes for a frog splash but Sabin ducks out of the way. Sabin with the roll through on Bey for a two count. Both men clothesline each other laid out in the center of the ring. Both men struggle to their knees and start exchanging forearms.

Sabin back to his feet first and they continue laying into each other with forearms. It turns to a chop battle bey goes for a kick and Sabin catches him flipping Bey over. Bey comes from the corner and is hit with a jumping enziguri followed by a cradleshock from Sabin. Sabin goes for the cover and picks up the victory.

Winner: Chris Sabin

Review: B+. Wow this was a great match and both guys did wonderful. Removing the teams early made it a much better match as well. I’d rather see the younger upcoming Bey win here but i’m not mad at it as both looked spectacular in this one and FinJuice+Sabin need some wins.



– Trey Miguel is backstage with Gia who asks what his chances are to win the X-Division title at BFG. Trey says that everyone assuming that this is a game of chances is wrong because he’s already beat Laredo and Zayne. Alex Zayne cuts Miguel off and says there’s a lot of hype behind Trey, he says he saw it first hand and Trey lived up to some of the hype but Zayne wasn’t fully satisfied. Zayne says don’t get it twisted unless it’s cinnamon boy, because he has not, and will not beat Alex Zayne. Trey says that’s valid and asks if he wants a 1 on 1 match. Trey says there’s no machine to slow him down here, this is the x-division, if he wants to step in there with Trey he better bring all the Sauce he has. This was a sweet promo from both guys setting up what I anticipate to be an even better match.

– The Good Brothers are back (I almost forgot about them) they’re enjoying a very lengthy vacation, over three weeks, not common for the American working class big heel moves. They say they got a hot tip from Meltzer saying they’re gonna be the 2021 bookers of the year. They say they’re nine days away and still have no opponents set. Gallows says don’t make them leave vacation, come back and start handing out Magic Killers. Anderson suggests FinJuice vs. The Bullet Club to determine the number one Contender.

Battle Royal to determine who comes in #20 in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet

We start out with all twenty competitors going wild. Moose tosses Alisha Edwards right away. Rehwoldt tries to toss Cardona but is unsuccessful. Johnny Swinger eliminates himself to avoid the undead brides. Hernandez works away at black Taurus. Rachel Ellering attempts to toss Sabin but is unsuccessful. Brian Meyers nearly eliminates Matt Cardona but Cardona works his way back into the ring.

Rehwoldt works on Jake Something but still can’t get an elimination. W Morrisey tries to eliminate Fallah Bahh but can’t get the big man over. Commentary reminds us that Sabin was just in a match. Brian Meyrs dumps Petey Williams and Cardona attempts to eliminate Meyers but the learning tree catches him and puts him back on the apron. Rachel Ellering hits Meyers with a kick on the apron officially dumping him out of the ring.

Rachel has Morrisey in the corner and lays in on him with some chops. Hernandez eliminates Laredo Kid. Hernandez eliminates Black Taurus and himself. Moose working on Sabin in the corner. Matt Cardona dumps Matthew Rehwoldt over the top rope. Ace and Fulton work together to attempt to eliminate Fallah Bahh meanwhile Raj Sing eliminates Rachel Ellering. Jake Something dumps Raj Singh immediately after as we go to commercial.

We come back and Fallah Bahh has been eliminated or is at least outside of the ring unexplained. Morrisey and Moose attempt to eliminate Cardona but he hands on tight. Fallah Bahh confirmed eliminated during the break great job. Fulton keeps Ace Austin safe working as a human shield. The undead brides attempt to eliminate Morrisey but he fights out dropping both of them. Cardona went at Moose but Morrisey with the save and both men look to eliminate Cardona. Fulton has Jake Something in the corner and Ace Austin helps eliminate him. The undead brides spit mist in Fulton’s face but Ace Austin helps Fulton regain advantage and eliminate both of them. Austin tosses Cardona into the corner right into the knees of Fulton. Madman Fulton dumps Cardona out of the ring.

Our final five is Fulton, Austin, Moose, Morrisey and Sabin. Fulton starts exchanging rights with Moose and Morrisey. Ace Austin attempts to eliminate Moose but is unsuccessful. Moose dumps Austin to the apron but Ace slides back in immediately. Ace attempts to eliminate Moose but can’t quite get him over. Fulton goes after both Moose and Morrisey but eats a combination of big boots from both men. Austin starts working over Sabin as Fulton tries to fight Morrisey and Moose at the same time. Fulton goes to eliminate Moose and Morrisey but eats a double boot from both men which drops him over the top to the outside. We are down to the final four as we cut back to commercial.

Ace Austin is trying to join up with Morrisey and Moose as all three put the boots to Sabin who just had a match and is now in the final four. Sabin tosses Austin over the top but Ace saves himself and slides back in. Fulton is still handing around to help as well. Moose looks to toss Austin but he slides out. Austin says they should eliminate Sabin first. Moose and Morrisey seem to agree at first but this was a ploy as they both grab Austin and toss him WAY over the top rope onto Fulton.

Morrisey has Sabin locked up and eats a huge chop from Moose. Morrisey lifts him back up and hits him with yet another huge chop. Moose goes to eliminate Sabin with a clothesline but Sabin ducks and tosses Moose over the top. Sabin ducks a Morrisey big boot but Morrisey stops before eliminating moose. Sabin drops Moose off the apron to the outside. Sabin takes the upper hand dropping Morrisey with a huge missle dropkick. Sabin looks to eliminate Morrisey but Moose helps Morrisey stay in this one.

Morrisey drops Sabin with a huge big boot so big that Moose finally goes to the back. Morrisey starts laying into Sabin with right hands and says he’s calling his shot. Morrisey lifts Sabin up and Sabin fights back with a flurry of strikes. He backs Morrisey into the ropes but Morrisey drops Sabin with a huge right. Morrisey sends Sabin over the top rope for the victory.

Winner: W. Morrisey

Review: C. Morrisey should be a big player in Impact as he’s HUGE and hasnt been bad thus far in Impact, but this was so weird. The match itself feels un-needed, seriously a battle royal to set up a battle royal. Sabin being number one is cool as i’m sure he’ll have a good run as he did here and this explains him beating Bey but still this match was all over the place. Fallah being eliminated during commercial ontop of many other things just made this feel strange to me. I hope the Bound for Glory gauntlet is better.

– We come back from break to a freakin Minoru Suzuki promo! Minoru Suzuki is COMING SOON! YES!

– Josh Matthews is in the ring for the Impact summit to ask Christian and Josh Alexander some questions. Josh says Christian retired with injuries before coming back, and asks how satisfying it was to beat Omega for the Impact title. Christian said he knew for a year he would be grinding to come back and it was an internal struggle to return to his talent level from before. He said it was a big deal to come back and be the face of Impact.

Matthew’s says anyone can use option c to give up the X-Division title and asks what inspired Alexander to do that. Josh says the title means a lot to him and signifies his start as a singles wrestler in Impact and defeating Sabin was huge for him, he says it was difficult to let that title go but the prize on the other end is so much sweeter. Matthews asks if he has any regrets for giving up the X-Division championship and he says not a single one.

Matthews turns back to Christian and asks if he sees any of himself in Josh Alexander. Matthews says both men thought their careers were over due to injuries. Christian says he sees the fire in Josh’s eyes and that he’s been overlooked throughout his career but that’s where the comparisons end. He says no one thinks of this game like Christian does, and that’s no disrespect.

Matthews asks Alexander if he sees any of himself in Christian Cage. Alexander says he grew up near Christian and grew up watching Christian which inspired him to one day becoming a champion. He says he’s a huge fan of Christian he says he’s followed his career up to this point and he’s the wildcard because he knows what Christian is planning but Christian doesn’t know what he is.

Matthews asks Christian how he’s looking at this match differently and what his thought process is walking into this match. Christian says he’s been on the biggest stages in this industry as both the champion and the challenger. He says Josh has a hard time challenging his emotions. Christian says when you get in the deep waters it’s sink or swim and Christian is a pretty good swimmer. Christian says he’s followed Josh’s career at the root of everything he’s a wrestling fan. He’s watched Josh win titles from afar, he knows how dangerous Josh is but there’s a difference between Christian and Josh. He tells Josh to act like he’s been there before.

Matthews takes us to the AEW Fanfest and a question that Christian was asked, to which a fan said Josh Alexander and Christian said I dont even know who that is. We go back and Christian tries to explain he knows who Josh is and it was just some good natured ribbing. Josh says he’s done and he has no respect for Christian or his excuses. At Bound for Glory Christian will lose and this will be done. Josh Alexander storms off and Christian says he just proved Christians point about not being able to control his emotions and that closes out the show.

– Well that last segment didn’t do a whole lot to get me more invested in that match. I think they’re trying too hard to add something else to this match when a lot of people just want to see these two guys have a good match. Christian talking Josh up to be some hothead, and him being set off by the fanfest question just didn’t do it for me. I’m still pumped for the match but the build hasn’t done a lot for me.