Cazer’s NJPW on AXS Review 2.17.22  

Oh shoot we get two matches this week and they are spicy. Moxley is set to face Juice Robinson in a match for the IWGP US Championship. We’ll also see Jay White against Tanahashi for the second week in a row but the stakes have changed as both men are hoping to challenge Okada for the championship soon.

Jay White vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

Not going to lie this is a really strange match to have here as they just aired a match between the two last week hopefully this one is better, but that match was good. Early on and Jay is showing a more confidence and shitty side attacking Tanahashi ahead of the bell. Gedo distracts Tana giving Jay a chance to send him into the guardrail as Jay gloats to the crowd. Charlton doing a good job explaining the change in the story here, Jay’s last match was him having to unseat Tanahashi to get to the top now Tanahashi has to beat Jay to return to the top. Kevin Kelly tells us they were 2-2 at this point. I mentioned my confusion early on but it is really cool to see the shift Jay had over years by watching these matches back to back weeks. Jay continues to attack Tanahashi outside and is clearly looking to steal the win with a count out. Maybe not as Jay pulls the referee out of the ring to stop the count while he attacks Tanahashi’s arm. Jay back into the ring and now he lets the ref count but Tanahashi breaks the count with ease. He’s still hurt so Jay kicks away at the injured arm as we go to commercial.

Back from break and Jay hits the DV-DDT onto Tanahashi and covers for a two count. Jay is selling his injured knee as the commentators speculate he may be more hurt than he initially let on. Jay with a nice urinage but Kevin Kelly starting to say it is ov- during the count was a bit premature I must say. This match started off much faster than last weeks but i’m partial to the match last week, it could be the feel of the crowd but the match itself is simply not as exciting. Tanahashi lifts Jay up and slaps him right across the face. Jay attacking the arm with a fujiwara armbar and Tanahashi deserves an Oscar for this selling as he finally makes it to the ropes. The crowd is eating it up and that’s why he’s one of the best. Not a fan of Charlton saying the ref should’ve called a stoppage unsure how I feel about his commentary thus far. Tanahashi using his leg for the dragonscrew because his arm is too damaged is so damn good. Jay counters a slingblade into a blade runner but Tanahashi counters that into a slingblade. I definitely spoke too soon as these two are once again clicking so damn well. Tanahashi to the top but Gedo distracts momentarily giving Jay a second to push Tanahashi’s feet out from under him dropping him onto the top turnbuckle. Jay brings him down and goes for blade runner but he can’t hit it. Tanahashi with a straightjacket german and covers with a beautiful nearfall two count. Tanahashi goes for the dragon suplex but Gedo literally gets into the ring with the brass knucks. Big time heel work here as it sets up for a low blow for Jay but Tanahashi counters with a low blow of his own and covers for two. Kevin Kelly picking sides for sure in this one. Jay White with the roll up for the victory in 19:16.

Rating: *** 1/4

Review: This match was good but significantly not as good. It was getting there but instead we got into some low blow action and a roll up victory. I’m not mad at it but it is definitely not as intense as the finish we got last week. Jay was good here but Tanahashi continues to feel like a superstar in a world of his own to me as he’s just so damn good at making Jay White look like a million bucks.

IWGP US Championship

Jon Moxley vs. Juice Robinson (c)

Huge reaction from the crowd and referee as Juice cut his hair. The commentary team did a good job explaining the backstory between Moxley and Juice even though its not that deep it’s good to have their history acknowledged. This was Moxley’s first sanctioned match after leaving WWE, my what a time it was. Moxley felt like a big deal in New Japan from day one. They’re fighting in the crowd and both men feel like big time superstars battling it out. This is the Moxley we are used to now but this wasn’t the guy we were used to at this time just laying into Juice with stiff shots trying to bust him open. Moxley goes for a piledriver on the entrance way but Juice shows some fight with a backbody drop as we go to commercial. Moxley clearly has the upper hand early but Juice is showing he’s no slouch especially as we went to commercial.

Juice’s eye is starting to bleed just a little bit from Moxley’s shots. The ref tries to get Juice to go to the ring but Juice says screw it and heads to the top of the entrance way. Juice on the entrance and dives onto Moxley and the youngboys but mostly landing on his tailbone as he narrowly overshot it that had to hurt. While this was a return to form for Moxley this was a huge match for Juice and he’s showing a more aggressive side here. Juice goes for a cannonball on Mox into the barricade and Mox moves, what a rough spot for Juice’s lowerback that was just thrashed after that dive. Moxley wraps Juice’s knee around the steel and we get a better shot of Juice’s bloody eyebrow before Mox lays into the eye with punches and bites at the eye that’s sick. Moxley locks in an stf and hammers at the eyebrow again. Moxley throwing some nice strikes here but bounces off the ropes right into a spinebuster. Juice with rights and lefts on Moxley in the corner and the ref tells Juice to get it out of the corner and Juice swears at the ref. Commentary is surprised at this side of Juice but I appreciate him going to another level to compete with Moxley. Juice was taken seriously at this point but this match with Moxley felt like a big moment for me when it happened. Juice with a crossbody to the outside sending us to commercial.

Returning from break and theyre on the outside of the ring continuing to beat the crap out of each other. Back on the inside and Juice with a SICK lariat to Moxley. Juice hits the Juicebox but he reinjures his knee and struggles to get to his feet or make a cover. Juice finally climbs to the top rope but Moxley shoves him off the top ropes face first into the ring apron. Moxley pulling out a table and apologizes to the referee which grants him the no dq attribute. The ref doesn’t disqualify Moxley when he hits Juice with a chair in typical NJPW form. Moxley sets Juice on the table and grabs the chair. Moxley with an elbowdrop with the chair onto Juice and the table doesn’t break, well not entirely it falls on it’s side and Moxley hits a suplex on Juice through the table. Red Shoes checks on Juice first and then begins the count. Juice barely breaks the count in time but Moxley wastes no time launching Juice with a release suplex. Moxley again wraps the knee around the post before locking in a figure four on the post. Red Shoes counts finally getting Mox to break the hold. Moxley tried to put a chair on Juice’s leg and jump onto it from the top rope but Red shoes stops him. Juice gets up and throws the chair at Moxley’s face. Juice back in the ring and maintains control shortly but then runs right into a lariat from Moxley sending us to commercial again.

Juice stays ontop of Moxley locking in a boston crab but Moxley fights out and hits Juice with a dragonscrew. Moxley with a boston crab of his own and the crowd starts chanting for Juice trying to will him to a rope break. Finally he makes it, both men to their feet and Juice again in control he’s looking for pulp friction but Moxley fights out going for his finish but Juice rolls him up for a two count. Both men looking to finish this match as soon as possible. Moxley with a shot to the knee and a double arm DDT. Moxley hits deathrider and covers but Juice manages to kick out! Moxley is shocked and i’m a bit surprised as well, Moxley isn’t big on protecting his finish but still in his second match back. Moxley lifts Juice up and hits the move with more force, Kevin Kelly seems more sure that this is the death rider and Moxley covers for the victory in 24:14.

Rating: ***3/4

Review: This match was a solid back and forth match between two really good wrestlers. It’s awesome to see Moxley’s debut in NJPW again and see the reaction he got. I recall being unsure how much Moxley may continue in NJPW so I speculated he might not win here. Instead he did win and he made Juice look really good despite him losing. I liked Juice a lot watching this match and thought he looked really good throughout taking big chances and connecting multiple times. I don’t follow NJPW as much as i’d like to but I do recall this being a big moment for Juice even though he lost. I hope when things are less restricted we can see him return and have a strong singles run in NJPW proper.