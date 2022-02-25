Cazer’s NJPW on AXS Review 2.24.22  

We’re back for another episode of NJPW on AXS TV. I’m not exactly sure when the new episodes of NJPW on AXS start but we are continuing with the ‘best of’ for this week. I don’t hate it as the matches themselves are always good to great I just am ready for something new. That said we have a hell of a match on tap for tonight so I really can’t complain. Jay White returns for a third straight week as he’s set to face Kota Ibushi in the G1 Climax finals. I love the G1 as it’s what first introduced me to NJPW so many years ago so it’s funny to revisit it for a finals featuring two awesome competitors. I’m a fan of both men but i’m certainly partial to Ibushi as he’s so unique and enigmatic that I can’t help but enjoy everything he does. After a brief hype package covering the journey both men faced to get here we get to our big match of the night.

G1 Climax Finals

Jay White vs. Kota Ibushi

Jay’s joined by all the members of the Bullet Club including their newest member KENTA. This is the finals of the most prestigious tournament in all of professional wrestling. Jay White had to overcome an early deficit to fight back and earn a shot in the finals. Ibushi started off slowly as well but he’s in the finals of the G1 for back to back years and looks to capture his first ever G1 Climax victory. Last year Ibushi beat Omega to win the B block but this year he had to overcome Okada to win the A Block. Ibushi comes into this match with an injured ankle something that Jay White is clearly aware of.

Jay tries to goad Ibushi into making a mistake early but Ibushi remains in the ring and waits for Jay to start this match traditionally. Finally Jay enters the ring and we get a lock up early. Ibushi shoves Jay into the ropes but Jay counters out and goes for a dragonscrew but Ibushi counters out. The referee sees Gedo wandering around outside and red shoes of all people ejects Gedo. Ibushi drops Jay with a drop kick and Jay rolls to the outside. Ibushi goes for a moonsault but Jay cuts him off and immediately attacks the ankle wrapping it around the ring post. Jay wraps the ankle around the barricade outside the ring and sends him back inside to break the count. Jay wraps Ibushi’s leg around the ring post and taunts before jumping into the ring and hitting a suplex on Ibushi. Jay goes back after the leg but Ibushi fights to his feet laying in a few strikes on Jay before Jay hits him with a chop and a suplex. Jay lifts Ibushi up and hits him with a suplex into the corner. Jay covers Ibushi for a two count and we go to commercial.

Back from break and Ibushi goes for a rana as Jay comes off the ropes but Jay counters it into a powerbomb. Jay slithers back and waits for Ibushi to get to his feet. Ibushi has to use the ropes to pull himself up and Jay tries to attack but Ibushi connects with a kick that sends him back. Ibushi with the snap rana and it allows both men a moment to regain their composure. Ibushi to his feet first and he charges Jay in the corner but runs into a boot. Jay runs into a powerslam, Ibushi on one leg hesitates but he moonsaults off the second rope and covers for a two count. Ibushi continues to favor one leg but lays into Jay with a series of strikes and follows with a moonsault. Ibushi seems to be finding some confidence and goes for a moonsault kneedrop but Jay rolls out of the way and Ibushi has really hurt the knees now. Jay is slow to get up but still better off than Ibushi. Jay hits a snap ddt and shoves Ibushi off of him. Ibushi uses the ropes to get to his feet and Jay hits a running uppercut that transitions right into a knee lock that hyperextends the right knee. Jay with a brainbuster and covers Ibushi for a two count. Jay goes for the TTO but Ibushi fights out getting to his feet and leaping right over a Jay White chop block. Ibushi leaps right into a double stomp and attempts to lift Jay but Jay stomps away at the injured ankle to fight out. Ibushi with a kick across the chest but Jay fights back dropping Ibushi with a big german suplex. Jay lifts up Ibushi and sets him on the top rope. Jay sets the leg across the top rope and lays into it with a series of elbows before climbing to the top. Jay goes for a superplex but Ibushi tries to fight out. Jay with shots to the knee and then rakes the eyes of Ibushi. Jay lifts him to the top rope and hits a HUGE superplex. Jay crawls over for the cover favoring his lower back but Ibushi to his feet and goes for the bastard driver and drills Jay white into the mat but Ibushi’s knees are too shot to make a cover.

Ibushi and Jay are both still laid out but Ibushi is the first to start to make his way to his feet. Ibushi is looking to make history as noone has ever won BOSJ, the New Japan Cup and the G1. Ibushi has 2/3. Ibushi and Jay exchange strikes as they work their way to their feet. Ibushi drops Jay to his knees and Ibushi hands on not letting White fall so he can lay in a couple more shots. Jay with a right hand to the mid section and drops Ibushi with a lariat but Ibushi fires right up. Ibushi runs right into a high angle urinage from Jay. Jay hits the kiwi crusher and covers Ibushi in the center of the ring for a two count. Jay wastes little time getting to his feet and lifts Ibushi up for the Bladerunner but Ibushi counters looking for a running Knee but Jay catches him. Jay goes for a sleepersuplex but Ibushi counters with one of his own. Ibushi yells at Jay to get up and lifts him up for the lawn dart but Jay wiggles free. Ibushi with a kick to the midsection Ibushi and then sends him right into Red Shoes. Jay with a low blow with the referee out. Gedo makes his way back to the ring and he’s got an evil smile on his face. Gedo goes under the ring and grabs a chair. Jay with a chop block to Ibushi off camera and Gedo gets into the ring holding down Ibushi as Jay lays into him with chair shots to the knee. Jay with an inverted dragonscrew and then rolls through into a reverse figure four known as the TTO. Gedo rolls Red Shoes back into the ring as Jay locks in the move. Ibushi is struggling not to submit grabbing at Red Shoes for help before finally starting to crawl toward the ropes. Ibushi gets to the rope and forces a break. Jay holds onto the move for as long as he can before he’s forced to break it up. Red Shoes lays back down and slowly gets back to his feet again I guess he needed to sell a little more. Jay waits for Ibushi to get to his feet and goes for a sleepersuplex. Ibushi counters out and hits one of the most beautiful pele kicks i’ve ever seen. Ibushi to his feet and launches Jay White into the corner with a beautiful lawn dart.

Ibushi has Jay up on the apron and he’s looking for the deadlift german off the second rope and somehow Ibushi is able to connect and cover Jay for a two count as Jay just barely kicks out. Ibushi to his feet and he’s looking for a last ride on Jay but Jay flattens out and attacks the ankle. Jay slaps Ibushi across the face and Ibushi’s face goes blank. Ibushi starts slapping away at Jay and he’s in full murder mode. Ibushi kicks Jay into the corner and lays into him with strikes as Jay tries to cover up. Red Shoes pulls Ibushi out of the corner and Ibushi tells Jay to come fight. Jay slaps Ibushi once and Ibushi immediately answers with a strike of his own dropping Jay to the mat. Ibushi pulls back for a huge lariat but Jay is able to counter into a dragonscrew on Ibushi. Jay goes for another but Ibushi nails the lariat instead. Ibushi lifts Jay up and drops him with the last ride. Ibushi covers and Jay just barely kicks out. Ibushi pays tribute to Shinsuke and goes for the running knee but Jay just plays dead in the center of the ring. Ibushi tries to lift the dead weight that is Jay White and Jay smiles at Ibushi asking for more. Jay grabs onto Red Shoes and Gedo gets into the ring. Ibushi drops Gedo but Jay drops Ibushi with a sleeper suplex. Ibushi rolls through and drops Jay with the boma ye. Rocky grabs Gedo and tosses him out of the ring for Red Shoes. Ibushi again pays tribute to Shinsuke and drops Jay with another boma ye. Ibushi covers and jay just barely kicks out. The crowd loved that tribute man they love Shinsuke. Ibushi tries to lay into Jay with kicks but Jay goes after the legs bringing Ibushi to the mat. Jay with another kick to the leg but Ibushi with a leg kick and he drops Jay. Jay runs into another kick from Ibushi. Ibushi goes for Kamigoye but Jay White counters it right into bladerunner. Jay’s too drained to make a cover and both men are out.

Jay doesn’t bother for a cover he goes for a crossarm brainbuster but Ibushi reverses wrist control and drops Jay with a headbutt. Ibushi with a straightjacket german to Jay, he switches his grip but Jay counters into a sleeper suplex. Jay White lifts Ibushi up and hits another to Ibushi maintaining wrist control. Jay lifts him up and hits the crossarm brainbuster. Jay calls for the Bladerunner. Ibushi counters into a standing kamigoye. He goes for a second, Jay counters into a bladerunner but Ibushi counters. Ibushi with a jumping knee on Jay, Kamigoye on Jay and SOMEHOW JAY KICKS OUT! At the VERY last second! Ibushi lifts Jay up and hits ONE MORE Kamigoye. Ibushi covers and gets the victory over Jay White in 31:01. Both men are laid out after the match as Gedo tries to roll Jay out.

Rating: ****3/4

Review: This was a hell of a back and forth match. It felt like Ibushi was the man to win but he had a ton to overcome in this match. Ibushi walked into the match with a messed up ankle and Jay went right to work on it as soon as he could. Jay’s work on Ibushi’s leg nearly gave Jay the victory but Ibushi just has a second gear that can’t be matched. They both gave each other all they had and Ibushi was able to come out the victor and win his first ever G1 Climax. There were some outside shenanigans but they hardly had an impact on the match and Ibushi was able to eventually drop Gedo and thwart his interference. Ibushi’s murder mode that he switches into is next level and really cool to watch. That type of thing is something that really separates him and makes him feel like a next level star. Jay was awesome in this match and after three straight weeks i’m sold on Jay being an awesome talent. He did have the luxury of great opponents but he more than held his own and felt like a legitimate threat against Kota Ibushi here. Having been a bit detached from recent NJPW happenings I am most excited to see more Kota Ibushi as he’s so exciting and talented. This was far from the best overall storytelling match we’ve gotten on these AXS episodes but it was a really awesome match and the setup for Ibushi to headline Wrestle Kingdom.

Post match: Ibushi is handed the G1 Climax trophy and celebrates his victory as Kevin Kelly sends us home until next time.