Cazer’s NJPW on AXS Review 3.17.22  

– They air a video package hyping up todays one match show featuring Sanada vs. Tanahashi. The two will square off for the IWGP US championship which is now being described as the ‘key to the forbidden door’. This is actually a really cool use of the IWGP US Championship, either wrestler would be awesome to see in the US.

IWGP US Championship

Sanada vs. Tanahashi (c)

Sanada is looking to challenge for the IWGP US Championship and hold the ‘key to the forbidden door’. Sanada and Tanahashi have split wins with 3 each, Tanahashi has the most recent win while Sanada has the first victory overall. I’m pretty sure we just saw a Sanada vs. Tanahashi match recently as they aired some of the best matches in NJPW on AXS history. Good foreshadowing if i’m remembering correctly. Not sure who I want or expect to win this one, Tanahashi currently is on a losing streak and needs to get back on the right track, but Sanada’s great and could really benefit from a huge victory here. Every match Tanahashi has feels like a big match to me so in turn it’s a big match for Sanada as well. Hiromu Takahashi on commentary with the Japanese announce team.

Slow start early and Sanada backs Tanahashi up on the ropes, doesn’t move for a second before finally tapping the chest of Tanahashi and backing away. A bit of respect from Sanada but also saying he could’ve done a lot worse. Tanahashi may be older but still the more skilled veteran working over the arm of Sanada as the crowd claps along in support. Sanada shows his skill as well reversing out but still a step behind Tanahashi as the ACE drops him immediately upon reversing. Kevin Kelly tells us Sanada is 5-5 in his last ten singles matches and Tanahashi is 6-6 in his last ten based on the last 100 days. They mix it up both going for submissions with neither able to take the upper hand. Sanada going for a test of strength and Tanahashi toys with him momentarily prompting a look of irritation from Sanada. Sanada takes the upper hand in the test of strength but Tanahashi quickly breaks out of it and backs Sanada in the corner not allowing him to take advantage of it. No matter what thus far every time Sanada tries to counter Tanahashi responds with a counter of his own and regains the upper hand. The first part of this match is fun to watch as Sanada is trying to take control but every time he looks to have the upper hand Tanahashi is a step ahead. I’m not sure if the storyline is actually that Tanahashi is the smarter veteran and Sanada is the young(ish) superstar trying to gain a real significant win. He’s beaten Tanahashi in the past but it’s never an easy feat. We’ll see if he can turn it around but leading into the first break it feels like Tanahashi is in control.

Back from break and Tanahashi remains in control continuing to have a counter for everyone of Sanada’s counters. Tanahashi pulls Sanada to the outside and they exchange holds rather than tossing each other into the barricade. Just as I say that Sanada slams Tanahashi face first into the ring post. The referees count gets to 16 before Sanada gets back into the ring, Tanahashi barely beats the count making it in at 19.9999(probably was 20). The ring post spot looks to be a turning point for Sanada. Tanahashi was trying to use the post for leverage against Sanada but it came back to bite him. Tanahashi breaks free of the submission but he’s quickly dropped to the mat with an uppercut forearm from Sanada. Now Sanada’s strength and Tanahashi’s fatigue are starting to really work against Tanahashi. Although he’s hurting Tanahashi won’t go down without a fight bouncing off the ropes dropping Sanada with a diving forearm. Commentary reminds us that Tanahashi was once a big heel in New Japan. Tanahashi’s started to focus on the knee of Sanada and keeps trying to lock Sanada in the paradise lock and finally he gets it. Tanahashi with the dropkick to break the lock and Sanada rolls to the outside. Tanahashi heads to the top rope and hits aces high on Sanada to the outside sending us to commercial. This section of the match was much more split with Sanada getting a lot more offense in. The shot to the steel post was a clear turning point that seemed to do it’s damage to Tanahashi. He was able to regain momentum and even take Sanada out with a big frog splash to the outside as we went to break so it’s still a pretty close match but Sanada’s made up a lot of ground.

We’re back and both men are still down outside the ring as the referee checks on them. That dive to the outside may have done more damage to Tanahashi than it was worth as he’s slow to get back in the ring. The ref gets to 17 before Sanada begins stirring. Sanada gets back to the apron to break the count at 19. Tanahashi catches Sanada on the apron and starts to work over the knee of his challenger with a number of dragonscrews in the ropes. Early on it felt like Tanahashi was messing with Sanada not taking him too seriously but now he clearly has to take Sanada more serious. Tanahashi continues to feel a step ahead of Sanada catching him in mid air for a huricanrana and locking in a cloverleaf instead. The crowd claps for Sanada trying to will him to the ropes but he still seems far away. Finally Sanada crawls free forcing the break. They exchange counters on each others signature moves before Tanahashi finally hits slingblade. Tanahashi heads to the top rope he goes for high fly flow but Sanada blocks it with his knees. Tanahashi’s worked over the knees throughout the match so that was a damaging counter from Sanada. Sanada with a moonsault over Tanahashi and locks in skull end. Tanahashi struggles and tries to break free. Tanahashi is able to reverse free and lock in a dragon sleeper on Sanada but he quickly counters back into the skull end. Hold for hold between these two as they try to put each other away for good. Red Shoes is about to call it before Tanahashi shows signs of life. Sanada decides to let go rather than wait for Tanahashi to pass out, he goes for a moonsault and Tanahashi blocks the move with his knees this time. What a tough break for Sanada, he finally looked to be in full control of this one and finally Tanahashi got the mistake he’s been waiting for Sanada to make. That moonsault wasn’t necessary he nearly had Tanahashi beat but he was impatient and wanted to put it away, now it might cost him.

We’re back and both wrestlers are completely beaten down slow to get to their feet as their knees are both shot. Tanahashi waits for Sanada to make his next move and counters whatever he does next, Tanahashi has been deep in matches like this so many times I’m not sure Sanada will be able to find it in him to pick up the win here. Tanahashi nearly picks up the win with the slingblade and this feels like it’s Tanahashi’s to win, he heads to the top and goes for the high fly flow but Sanada counters, it’s like Sanada had Tanahashi scouted this time. Sanada with the TKO and a moonsault onto Tanahashi, can he do it, NO Sanada goes for another moonsault and misses! Tanahashi rolls out of the way and Sanada just barely misses his chance to win this one. The momentum’s on his side and he’s looking to put it away but Tanahashi drops him with a desperation dragonscrew. I believe it’s Chris Charlton on commentary who reminds us to never bet against the Ace in big time situations and this feels like one of those matches. Tanahashi with a left hand out of nowhere dropping Sanada with a STIFF strike. Sanada answers with a series of his own strikes. They exchange counters and Tanahashi takes the upper hand with a straightjacket suplex into a cover for two. Tanahashi counters another Sanada counter. Tanahashi goes for the high fly flow but this time Sanada counters. Sanada with the roll up for the victory in 29:26.

Rating: ****1/2

Review: This was a great match they went back and forth and really for a good part of this match it felt like the Ace was going to pick up a victory and end his losing streak. Sanada felt like the slight underdog who had something to prove and throughout the match it was evident. Tanahashi continued to get the upper hand on him to the very last minute, it wasn’t until he went for a high fly flow and Sanada was able to escape and get the pinfall victory over Tanahashi. Commentary even says that Sanada was able to get the monkey off his back with the victory over Tanahashi here. Even though Tanahashi’s on a five match losing streak it’s still a huge win for Sanada and if he gets a long run his reign as IWGP US Champion could be really beneficial for him. I was fully expecting Tanahashi to retain so i’m more than satisfied with the result and I enjoyed the story they were able to tell.

Post match: Sanada has never been a singles champion so Kevin Kelly is curious what it will do for him to have his first reign as a singles champion. Sanada sits alone in the ring with the championship and calls for the microphone. Sanada says he’s been wrestling for seven years and is finally a singles champion and now he has a gift for the crowd. The lights go dark and he says he would face Tanahashi anytime anywhere. He tells the fans he loves fighting for them. He says he’s not great when put on the spot but he loves Sapporo the most. The promo was not bad, i’m sure Sanada will get more comfortable on the mic as he has an established singles run. It was nice to see him get this chance to speak after a match to close out the show. It’ll be very interesting to see if this is the beginning of a big year for him or not.