CaZXL Reacts to Facing Jon Moxley, Talks Getting Back in Shape: ‘Tonight Was Just the Beginning’

– CaZXL’s big return to the ring was a loss at the hands of Jon Moxley, but he says that was just a blip on his road back to the top. The former Big Cass spoke with The Delz Show after his match with Moxley at Northeast Wrestling over the weekend. You can see the video below.

“I took a booking with Northeast Wrestling, you know. Mike Lombardi, I’ve heard a lot of great things about him,” CaZXL said. “Came in here for a match, I came in here to beat people’s asses and that’s exactly what I did. I did not sign up to face Jon Moxley. He is fresh off a five-day week schedule with WWE. He’s on top of his game, he just made waves at AEW’s Double or Nothing. The guy is at the top of his game, the top of the world, he’s got all of the momentum in the world he’s gonna ride. Of course he is gonna beat me. The last time people saw me, I was fat, I was drunk, and I was out of shape, I was on the floor going to the hospital because I had a seizure. My life was falling apart, mental health issues, I was an alcoholic, all that. Six months later, I’m 300 f**king pounds. I’m a tank, I’m shredded, I look amazing and in the best shape of my life.”

He continued, “Nothing’s gonna stop me; I’ll tell you that. Fighting Jon Moxley, of course he’s gonna get the win. Kudos to him, he got the 1-2-3 okay, good for you. I’m a man, I’ll admit that I lost. But I’ll tell you this, in a year Big Cass, or CaZXL, whereever I end up, whatever name’s being used will be the biggest name in professional wrestling or sports entertainment. Tonight was just the beginning.”