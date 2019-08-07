wrestling / News
CaZXL Shows Off New In-Shape Look At Independent Event
CaZXL, formerly known as Big Cass in WWE, may have shocked some people when he debuted on the indepedent scene and had gained weight. He admitted this himself in an interview last month.
He said: “I was fat, I was drunk, and I was out of shape, I was on the floor going to the hospital because I had a seizure. My life was falling apart, mental health issues, I was an alcoholic, all that.”
However, he’s worked to turn things around and it seems things are finally going his way. He showed up at a Cactus League Wrestling event in Arizona in great shape, as he lost weight and gained muscle tone.
In a promo for the live crowd, he said: “To everybody out there in the world that doubted me and said I was fat, and out of shape, and they wrote me off and said I’d never be back in professional wrestling after a seizure nearly took my life in front of 1,500 people, I say this: I ain’t f–king dead yet! I heard that CLW is all the rage and I had to see what it was about. So I have come to CLW to rise to the top of this company, become a champion in this company, and after CLW, I’ll go to another company and I’m gonna rise to the very top of this Goddamn industry. And you can bet your bottom dollar on that, but as for now, I’m gonna go where I want when I want and do whatever I want, and you’re going to have to kill me in order to stop me. End of discussion.”
