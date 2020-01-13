CBS Orders Silence of the Lambs Sequel Series Clarice, Hannibal Creator Says This Won’t Affect Possible Season 4

Deadline reports that CBS has ordered a TV sequel series to Silence of the Lambs, simply called Clarice. The series will be written and executive produced by Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet.

A pilot script has already been written and the plan is to go straight to series. A pilot episode will be filmed, however, before that decision is actually made. A writers room has been set up and there is said to be “enthusiasm” for the project. MGM, which owns the rights to the movies, will produce with CBS Television Studios and Secret Hideout.

The series will be set in 1993, a year after the film. It’s described as a “deep dive into the untold personal story of Clarice Starling, as she returns to the field to pursue serial murderers and sexual predators while navigating the high stakes political world of Washington, D.C.” Hannibal Lecter is not expected to be involved with the series.

Kurtzman and Lumet said: “After more than 20 years of silence, we’re privileged to give voice to one of America’s most enduring heroes – Clarice Starling. Clarice’s bravery and complexity have always lit the way, even as her personal story remained in the dark. But hers is the very story we need today: her struggle, her resilience, her victory. Her time is now, and always.”

Meanwhile, Hannibal series creator Bryan Fuller said that this will not impact a fourth season of that show, should it actually happen.

He wrote on Twitter: “Martha & I tried many times to work with MGM to include Clarice into our Hannibal story. They ultimately told us they had their own plans for Clarice and they didn’t need Hannibal to tell her story. Don’t think this impacts a potential #HANNIBAL S4 as we never had Clarice rights.”