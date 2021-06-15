wrestling / News
CCW Announces Wynwood Fight District Details for Friday
– Coastal Championship Wrestling (CCW) announced the details for its upcoming Wynwood Fight District event. The card is slated for Friday, June 18 at Fun Dimension in Miami, Florida. Here are the details:
The hottest party in South Florida is CCW Presents: Wynwood Fight District!
Amazing wrestling superstars put on the wildest show around while you enjoy the beautiful art, music, food, drink, and ambiance.
The Returning Davey Richards headlines a card with International Chilean Superstar Ariel Levy, ECW Legend Bill Alfonso, Facade, Cha Cha Charlie, The Brazilian Giant Vinicious, Alex Ocean, Leila Grey, Kaitland Alexis, Chris Farrow, CCW Champion El Jefe Santos, and a WHOLE LOT MORE.
Wynwood Fight District
Friday, June 18th
9pm bell time
Fun Dimension
2129 NW 1st Ct.
Miami, FL 33127
Don’t you dare miss this!
Tickets for the event are available at the above link.
