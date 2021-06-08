wrestling / News
CCW Bash at the Brew 5 Results 6.5.21: Last Man Standing Main Event & More
Coastal Championship Wrestling held its CCW Bash at the Brew 5 event on June 5 at the Unbranded Brewing Company in Hialeah, Florida. Here are the results of the show (via PWInsider):
* Chris Farrow and Stefan Rivera defeated Pistol Black and Eric Marranca
* GWE Latin American Championship Match: Vandal Ortagun defeated Nick Turner
* Roma defeated Kelsey Heather
* Brian Brock, Miami Mike, and Vic Arson defeated Stefan Guadalupe, Julio Guadalupe, and S2S
* Leila Grey defeated JC Storm
* CCW Tag Team Championship Match: The South American Alliance, Ariel Levy and Vinicious w/ Bill Alfonso defeated Mexitos, Ricky Marvin and Super Crazy
* CCW Heavyweight Championship Gauntlet: El Jefe Santos defeated Outlaw Luke Kurtis, El Jefe Santos defeated Noah King, El Jefe Santos defeated Jonny Nova
* Beer Drinking Contest: Anthony Catena and Jackal Stevens no contest
* Last Man Standing: Alex Ocean defeated Will Austin
