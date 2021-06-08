CCW Bash at the Brew 5 Results 6.5.21: Last Man Standing Main Event & More

Coastal Championship Wrestling held its CCW Bash at the Brew 5 event on June 5 at the Unbranded Brewing Company in Hialeah, Florida. Here are the results of the show (via PWInsider):

* Chris Farrow and Stefan Rivera defeated Pistol Black and Eric Marranca

* GWE Latin American Championship Match: Vandal Ortagun defeated Nick Turner

* Roma defeated Kelsey Heather

* Brian Brock, Miami Mike, and Vic Arson defeated Stefan Guadalupe, Julio Guadalupe, and S2S

* Leila Grey defeated JC Storm

* CCW Tag Team Championship Match: The South American Alliance, Ariel Levy and Vinicious w/ Bill Alfonso defeated Mexitos, Ricky Marvin and Super Crazy

* CCW Heavyweight Championship Gauntlet: El Jefe Santos defeated Outlaw Luke Kurtis, El Jefe Santos defeated Noah King, El Jefe Santos defeated Jonny Nova

* Beer Drinking Contest: Anthony Catena and Jackal Stevens no contest

* Last Man Standing: Alex Ocean defeated Will Austin