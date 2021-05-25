wrestling / News
CCW Breakdown II Results 5.22.21: Pompano Beach Street Fight, More
May 25, 2021 | Posted by
Coastal Championship Wrestling held its Breakdown II event on May 22 at The CCW Arena, which featured a Pompana Beach Street Fight main event and much more. Here are the results from the show, courtesy of PWInsider:
* Jake Tucker defeats Johnny Nova
* Blake Bowman defeats Logan Taylor
* S2S defeats Xander Frost
* Anthony Catena defeats Stefan Rivera w/ Sancho
* Triple Threat: Andy English defeats Byson Clutch and Vic Arson w/ Lew Spector
* Alex Ocean and Agony defeats Noah King and Nasir Santana
* CCW Cruiserweight Championship Match: Chris Farrow defeats The Jersey Devil Eric Marranca
* Pompano Beach Street Fight: Cha Cha Charlie defeats Ariel Levy