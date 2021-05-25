CCW Breakdown II Results 5.22.21: Pompano Beach Street Fight, More

Coastal Championship Wrestling held its Breakdown II event on May 22 at The CCW Arena, which featured a Pompana Beach Street Fight main event and much more. Here are the results from the show, courtesy of PWInsider:

* Jake Tucker defeats Johnny Nova

* Blake Bowman defeats Logan Taylor

* S2S defeats Xander Frost

* Anthony Catena defeats Stefan Rivera w/ Sancho

* Triple Threat: Andy English defeats Byson Clutch and Vic Arson w/ Lew Spector

* Alex Ocean and Agony defeats Noah King and Nasir Santana

* CCW Cruiserweight Championship Match: Chris Farrow defeats The Jersey Devil Eric Marranca

* Pompano Beach Street Fight: Cha Cha Charlie defeats Ariel Levy