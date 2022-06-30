wrestling / News
CCW Announces Gangrel, Brian Cage & More For Summer Glory Event
June 30, 2022 | Posted by
CCW is bringing Summer Glory to Nashville for Summerslam weekend with Gangrel, Brian Cage and more set to appear. CCW announced that the event will take place on July 31st at Redcon1 Gym in Nashville with QT Marshall, Brian Cage, Gangrel, Marina Tucker, KiLynn King, Ariel Levy Dor, Jack Cartwheel, Meto, Monster Michael Todd, Shawn Madej, Kenzie Paige and more set to appear.
Tickets for the event are available now, and you can find out more here.
More Trending Stories
- Alan Angels Says His AEW Contract Has Expired, Releases Statement on Leaving The Company
- Mick Foley On Teaming Up With The Rock To Face Evolution At WrestleMania XX, Why He Was Disappointed In Himself
- Kenny Omega Says He’s ‘Done’ If He Has Another Major Health Setback
- Julia Hart Sports New Ring Attire After Joining House of Black