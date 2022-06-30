CCW Announces Gangrel, Brian Cage & More For Summer Glory Event

CCW is bringing Summer Glory to Nashville for Summerslam weekend with Gangrel, Brian Cage and more set to appear. CCW announced that the event will take place on July 31st at Redcon1 Gym in Nashville with QT Marshall, Brian Cage, Gangrel, Marina Tucker, KiLynn King, Ariel Levy Dor, Jack Cartwheel, Meto, Monster Michael Todd, Shawn Madej, Kenzie Paige and more set to appear.

Tickets for the event are available now, and you can find out more here.