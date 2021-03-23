CCW Hardcore Cup Results 3.18.21: Sandman Returns, Super Crazy, More

CCW ran their Hardcore Cup show late last week featuring The Sandman, Super Crazy, and more. The show took place at Boca Black Box Theater and the results are below, per PWInsider:

* Beastman defeated Andy English (6:35)

* Round 1 Hardcore Cup Match: Super Crazy defeated Will Austin (9:14)

* Round 1 Hardcore Cup Match: Matthew Justice with Bill Alfonso defeated CW Anderson (11:23)

*The Cha Cha Juggernauts, Cha Cha Charlie and Vince Steele defeated Manny Ortiz and Sebastian Cage (15:23)

* Round 1 Hardcore Cup Match: Alex Ocean defeated the Sandman (0:05)

* CCW Women’s Championship Match: Roma defeated Persia Pierce (7:34)

* CCW Tag Team Championship Match: The South American Alliance, Ariel Levy and Vinicious with Bill Alfonso defeated Agony and Jackal Stevens (13:21)

* Three Way Final of the Hardcore Cup: Super Crazy defeated Alex Ocean and Matthew Justice (19:23)