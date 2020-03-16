CDC Advises Cancellation Or Postponement of Events With 50 More More People

In a move that pretty much kills any chances for WrestleMania or other wrestling events in front of a crowd, the CDC has recommended that gatherings of other 50 people be cancelled or postponed for the next eight weeks. MSNBC reports that the CDC issued the advisement on Sunday, posting that “Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States via travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities.” It specifically listed conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events and weddings as examples.

WWE has not yet canceled WrestleMania 36, nor have Tampa as they seem to be waiting for the other to do it. WWE has said that “While we remain committed to hosting WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5, we are putting contingency plans in place in the event that it is canceled by government officials, civil authorities and/or local venues.”

One would imagine that there’s no conceivable way that the show can take place in its current planned capacity; it’s just a matter of who will cancel it at this point.