WWE News: Cedric Alexander Celebrates 10 Years in the Business, Zelina Vega Battles Jimmy Uso On UpUpDownDown

– Cedric Alexander is celebrating his 10th year in the wrestling industry today. Alexander posted to Instagram to reflect on his time in the business so far and thank everyone who has supported him and come out to see him over the last decade:

– The latest UpUpDownDown features Zelina Vega trying to take the UpUpDownDown Championship from Jimmy Uso. The two face off in a game of Primal Rage, Vega puts forth a valiant effort, but Uso retained his title: