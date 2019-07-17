wrestling / News
WWE News: Cedric Alexander Celebrates 10 Years in the Business, Zelina Vega Battles Jimmy Uso On UpUpDownDown
– Cedric Alexander is celebrating his 10th year in the wrestling industry today. Alexander posted to Instagram to reflect on his time in the business so far and thank everyone who has supported him and come out to see him over the last decade:
View this post on Instagram
Today I celebrate 10 years as a professional wrestler. I'm thankful every fan who has watched me perform in National Guard Armorys, Wal-Mart parking lots and SOLD OUT arenas. Wrestling has brought me so much joy! Without professional wrestling I would have never met so many of my friends and loved ones. Especially you @aerial_monroe 😘
– The latest UpUpDownDown features Zelina Vega trying to take the UpUpDownDown Championship from Jimmy Uso. The two face off in a game of Primal Rage, Vega puts forth a valiant effort, but Uso retained his title:
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Hardy Was Passed Out In Public Stairwell When Police Found Him Prior to Arrest
- Baron Corbin Responds to SoCal Val Insult: ‘You Still Mad I Shot You Down?’
- Eric Bischoff On Why He Was Sent Home From WCW, Recalls Publicly Calling Out Turner Executives
- Alexa Bliss & Naomi React to Negative Chants During Women’s Match