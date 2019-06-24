wrestling / News

WWE News: Cedric Alexander Says 205 Live Stole the Show at Stomping Grounds, Daniel Bryan Comments on Win

June 23, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Cedric Alexander believes that the 205 Live stars stole the show at Stomping Grounds on Sunday. Alexander posted the following to Twitter, praising Drew Gulak, Akira Tozawa and Tony Nese for their Cruiserweight Championship match on the Kickoff Show:

– Daniel Bryan commented on his and Rowan’s win over Heavy Machinery to retain the Smackdown Tag Team Championships, which he won with a small package:

