wrestling / News
WWE News: Cedric Alexander Says 205 Live Stole the Show at Stomping Grounds, Daniel Bryan Comments on Win
June 23, 2019 | Posted by
– Cedric Alexander believes that the 205 Live stars stole the show at Stomping Grounds on Sunday. Alexander posted the following to Twitter, praising Drew Gulak, Akira Tozawa and Tony Nese for their Cruiserweight Championship match on the Kickoff Show:
Just gonna say @WWE205Live stole the show for me #WWEStompingGrounds
— Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) June 24, 2019
– Daniel Bryan commented on his and Rowan’s win over Heavy Machinery to retain the Smackdown Tag Team Championships, which he won with a small package:
Mr. Small Package strikes again #StompingGround #MrSmallPackage #GiveTagTeamsAChance #TagTeamRevolution
— Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) June 24, 2019
