Backstage Update on Original Plans for Roman Reigns’ Partner on Raw, Follow-Up Angle Planned for Cedric Alexander

– Earlier this week, Cedric Alexander appeared on Monday Night Raw. Alexander switched with the planned tag team partner for Roman Reigns, Gary Garbutt. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre schemed to pay off the janitor, Gary, to stand on the apron and not help Reigns. Instead, Alexander came out in disguise and wearing a mask. However, Shane McMahon and McIntyre still won the match clean after pinning Alexander. PWInsider has an update on how the match was booked this week.

According to PWInsider’s report, the original plan was to have an extra portray the role. However, it was later pitched to have Cedric Alexander in the slot instead. Additionally, the report mentions there’s a plan to do a follow-up on the Alexander angle on Raw next week.