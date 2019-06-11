wrestling / News
Cedric Alexander Says He Can Still Wrestle, Buddy Murphy & Shane Helms Chime In
– Cedric Alexander hasn’t exactly been used all that often since being moved from 205 Live to WWE Raw during the Superstar Shake-Up. He was most recently seen chasing R-Truth for the 24/7 Title before being trapped in an elevator with him.
A week ago, Alexander stated that he missed 205 Live, where he was a staple of the program.
I miss @WWE205Live
— Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) June 4, 2019
Taking on Twitter more recently, Alexander joked that he can still wrestle.
I swear I can still wrestle……
— Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) June 11, 2019
This led to WWE producer Shane Helms and Buddy Murphy, who also hasn’t had a chance to wrestle since being moved from 205 Live to SmackDown, to chime in.
— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) June 11, 2019
— Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) June 11, 2019
Become a secret like me… haha
— Best Kept Secret is Coming (@WWE_Murphy) June 11, 2019
— Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) June 11, 2019
At least Alexander is still the Main Event champion.
