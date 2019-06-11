– Cedric Alexander hasn’t exactly been used all that often since being moved from 205 Live to WWE Raw during the Superstar Shake-Up. He was most recently seen chasing R-Truth for the 24/7 Title before being trapped in an elevator with him.

A week ago, Alexander stated that he missed 205 Live, where he was a staple of the program.

Taking on Twitter more recently, Alexander joked that he can still wrestle.

I swear I can still wrestle…… — Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) June 11, 2019

This led to WWE producer Shane Helms and Buddy Murphy, who also hasn’t had a chance to wrestle since being moved from 205 Live to SmackDown, to chime in.

Become a secret like me… haha — Best Kept Secret is Coming (@WWE_Murphy) June 11, 2019

At least Alexander is still the Main Event champion.