Cedric Alexander Says He’s ‘Better Than This’ After Loss on WWE NXT

Cedric Alexander lost his Iron Survivor qualifying match on last night’s episode of WWE NXT and is fed up with his situation. In a digital exclusive, Alexander said that something needs to change because he’s better than his current place on the roster.

He said: “I’m better than this. I’m better than this. I’ve been in this business for over 15 years, I’ve been in the WWE for over eight. I’m better than this. I should qualify for that match. I should qualify for an opportunity at the NXT Championship. But for some reason, I’m not. So what’s next for Cedric Alexander? What’s next? I don’t know. I can’t answer that question. But I can tell you one thing, it’s time for a change. I’ve been too nice to the people around here. Everywhere that you want to be, I’ve been. I’ve been to WrestleMania. I’ve been on PLEs with The Undertaker and Triple H. I am one of the best professional wrestlers in this world. One way or another, I’m showing everybody.“