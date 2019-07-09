wrestling / News

Cedric Alexander Comments On WWE Raw Appearance

July 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
– Last night on WWE Raw, Cedric Alexander revealed himself to be Gary “The GOAT” Garbutt, the masked janitor who teamed with Roman Reigns in the main event. Alexander would be on the losing end of the match, but seemed unbothered by the loss, laughing and smiling alongside Reigns as the show went off the air.

Alexander took to social media to comment on his appearance.

As previously reported, the real janitor was played by former AAF Memphis Team President and WWE Employee Kosha Irby.

