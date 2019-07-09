Cedric Alexander Comments On WWE Raw Appearance

– Last night on WWE Raw, Cedric Alexander revealed himself to be Gary “The GOAT” Garbutt, the masked janitor who teamed with Roman Reigns in the main event. Alexander would be on the losing end of the match, but seemed unbothered by the loss, laughing and smiling alongside Reigns as the show went off the air.

Alexander took to social media to comment on his appearance.

I saw an OPPORTUNITY and I TOOK it!!!!#AgeOfAlexander https://t.co/7VLEHeUyPs — Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) July 9, 2019

Don't worry guys, Gary "The Goat" Garbutt got all the money he was promised👍🏿🤑@WWE #RAW pic.twitter.com/n1nWNcDeHx — Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) July 9, 2019

As previously reported, the real janitor was played by former AAF Memphis Team President and WWE Employee Kosha Irby.