– During a recent interview with Knockouts and 3 Counts, former WWE Superstar Cedric Alexander discussed WWE’s attempt at a stable with Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits, dubbed The Pride. Alexander viewed it as a lite version of his former stable with Lashley, The Hurt Business. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Cedric Alexander on WWE putting Bobby Lashley with The Street Profits: “Me personally, when I saw that they, more or less, tried to redo it (The Hurt Business) with Bobby (Lashley) and The Street Profits, I was like, not that I’m opposed to it because I like the dynamic of it but I think they executed it wrong completely. It seemed like something Vince (McMahon) would do. But Vince wasn’t around to do that. It made no sense to me.”

On how WWE executed it: “Something was already there and people wanted it and you said, let’s give you the lite version and there you go… And like I said before, Bobby with The Profits? I actually like that dynamic. To me, it’s something that made sense but how they executed it was just completely wrong. It was completely off base.”

The Pride ultimately fizzled out last year after Lashley’s WWE contract expired, and he departed from the promotion. Lashley later joined AEW, forming The Hurt Syndicate with his former Hurt Business stablemates MVP and Shelton Benjamin.