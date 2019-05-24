wrestling / News

Cedric Alexander Declares Himself WWE Main Event Champion

May 24, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cedric Alexander wwe 205 live

– Cedric Alexander has decided since every other show has its own title, he’s going to be the WWE Main Event Champion. Alexander posted to Twitter on Friday, saying, “I’m just going to go ahead and declare myself WWE Main Event Champion. Ok? Ok cool.”

The tongue-in-cheek statement comes after WWE introduced the 24/7 Championship on Raw this week. Alexander’s joke drew comments from Jack Gallagher and WWE alumnus TJ Perkins, as you can see below:

