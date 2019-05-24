wrestling / News
Cedric Alexander Declares Himself WWE Main Event Champion
– Cedric Alexander has decided since every other show has its own title, he’s going to be the WWE Main Event Champion. Alexander posted to Twitter on Friday, saying, “I’m just going to go ahead and declare myself WWE Main Event Champion. Ok? Ok cool.”
The tongue-in-cheek statement comes after WWE introduced the 24/7 Championship on Raw this week. Alexander’s joke drew comments from Jack Gallagher and WWE alumnus TJ Perkins, as you can see below:
I'm just going to go ahead and declare myself @WWE #MainEvent Champion
Ok?
Ok cool 👍🏿
— Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) May 24, 2019
I'm sure we tried this before to poor results.
— Gentleman Jack Gallagher (@GentlemanJackG) May 24, 2019
— Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) May 24, 2019
The real dudes title!!
— 🇺🇸 TJ Perkins 🇵🇭 (@MegaTJP) May 24, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Sean Waltman Recalls JBL & Steve Blackman Getting Into Legit Fight, Vince McMahon Calling Stu Hart About Owen’s Death
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Jerry Sags Shooting on Scott Hall in the Ring in WCW Over a Chair Shot
- Dustin Rhodes Explains Why He Decided to Leave WWE, Wanting More Freedom, Discusses Talent Being Scared of Talking to Vince McMahon
- TJ Perkins: ‘Dealing With the 205 Live Producer and Creative Was Miserable’