Cedric Alexander Declares Himself WWE Main Event Champion

– Cedric Alexander has decided since every other show has its own title, he’s going to be the WWE Main Event Champion. Alexander posted to Twitter on Friday, saying, “I’m just going to go ahead and declare myself WWE Main Event Champion. Ok? Ok cool.”

The tongue-in-cheek statement comes after WWE introduced the 24/7 Championship on Raw this week. Alexander’s joke drew comments from Jack Gallagher and WWE alumnus TJ Perkins, as you can see below:

I'm just going to go ahead and declare myself @WWE #MainEvent Champion Ok? Ok cool 👍🏿 — Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) May 24, 2019

I'm sure we tried this before to poor results. — Gentleman Jack Gallagher (@GentlemanJackG) May 24, 2019