Cedric Alexander To Make House of Glory Debut In May

Cedric Alexander is coming to House of Glory, with his debut announced for the company’s May show in Chicago. HOG announced on Monday that the WWE alumnus will be in action at HOG Waging War on May 9th. You can see the full announcement below:

Cedric Alexander Makes His First Appearance at HOG Waging War in Chicago!!!

House of Glory officials have announced a huge debut for Waging War on Friday May 9th in Chicago.

Making his first appearance as a free agent and HOG debut will be former WWE superstar Cedric Alexander. The former Tag Team and Cruiserweight Champion is one of the best high flyers in wrestling and now

The event will stream live on TrillerTV+.

Tickets are available NOW at HOGwrestling.net and starting at $20.

For fifteen years, Cedric Alexander has wrestled all over the world and he stops by HOG as we make our Chicago return. What does the former WWE champion have in store for HOG? Be there on Friday May 9th to find out!

Also signed so far;

-HOG Heavyweight Champion Mike Santana

-HOG Tag Team Champions Mane Event

-Indi Hartwell