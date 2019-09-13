wrestling / News
WWE News: Cedric Alexander Hypes Homecoming For Clash of Champions, WWE Stars Pull Off Indian Slang, Asuka Plays Legend of Zelda Theme On Recorder
September 13, 2019 | Posted by
– Cedric Alexander will face AJ Styles for the US Title at Clash of Champions in his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina. He wrote the following about returning home on Instagram:
This Sunday I come home and become @WWE United States Champion! #AgeOfAlexander #EbonyLion #SecondToNone #QueenCitysFavoriteSon.”
– WWE has posted a new video in which WWE stars like AJ Styles, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch and others try to pull off Indian slang.
– Asuka has posted a new video to her Youtube channel in which she plays the Legend of Zelda theme on her YAMAHA recorder.
More Trending Stories
- Charlotte Flair On Who WWE’s Next Breakout Women’s Star Is, Next Step of Women’s Evolution
- Aleister Black Shuts Down Rumor That Eric Bischoff Thinks He’s Too Satanic for FOX
- Eric Bischoff on How Ready to Rumble Was Pitched, His Original Role in the Film
- Impact Wrestling Talent Reportedly Not Happy With Management Over Killer Kross Situation