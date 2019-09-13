wrestling / News

WWE News: Cedric Alexander Hypes Homecoming For Clash of Champions, WWE Stars Pull Off Indian Slang, Asuka Plays Legend of Zelda Theme On Recorder

September 13, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Clash of Champions AJ Styles Cedric Alexander

– Cedric Alexander will face AJ Styles for the US Title at Clash of Champions in his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina. He wrote the following about returning home on Instagram:

This Sunday I come home and become @WWE United States Champion! #AgeOfAlexander #EbonyLion #SecondToNone #QueenCitysFavoriteSon.

– WWE has posted a new video in which WWE stars like AJ Styles, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch and others try to pull off Indian slang.

– Asuka has posted a new video to her Youtube channel in which she plays the Legend of Zelda theme on her YAMAHA recorder.

Cedric Alexander

