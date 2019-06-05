wrestling / News

WWE News: Cedric Alexander Says He Misses 205 Live, Two More Joins 50-Man Battle Royal At Super Showdown, Lineups For Tonight’s NXT and NXT UK

June 5, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Cedric Alexander SummerSlam

– In a post on Twitter, Cedric Alexander said that he missed being a part of 205 Live. Cedric was moved to RAW as part of the Superstar Shakeup, but outside of one match (a loss) against Cesaro, he has mostly been on WWE Main Event. He wrote:

– Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have been added to the 50-man battle royal at WWE Super Showdown in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this Friday.

– Tonight’s NXT UK will feature Jordan Devlin vs. Dave Mastiff vs. Travis Banks vs. Joe Coffey.

– Meanwhile, tonight’s NXT will include Bianca Belair vs. Mia Yim and Kona Reeves vs. Keith Lee.

