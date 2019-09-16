Cedric Alexander On Getting Advice From WWE Legends, Why His Push is ‘Scary’

– Cedric Alexander appeared on Busted Open Radio recently and discussed his recent push, the pressure of being in an elevated position in WWE and the progress he’s made in his career. Alexander competed at WWE Clash of Champions against AJ Styles for the United States Championship. You can see highlights from the discussion below:

On his recent push: “You know, honestly Mark? It’s scary. It’s one of those things that I thought never would happen, but now that it is it’s almost unbelievable. You know what I mean? To the point where — I try to describe how I feel about this, about being closer and closer to the top of WWE, and things like Madison Square Garden and sharing a beer with Stone Cold, and getting a win over AJ Styles. It’s — it’s almost like sensory overload, like everything is happening so fast. And to me, it just means that all of the hard work that I have done over the past 10 years doesn’t go in vain, you know?.”

On if he has anxiety about the pressure of being in his position: “Oh of course, of course. I freak out every day for Monday, not knowing what could happen and thinking, ‘Okay, are they going to put me in a more prominent spot? And if I do, how do I hold up. You know, honestly, when guys like you and Paul Heyman and Booker T all come up to me and tell me how much they enjoy my work, and give me feedback on what to do better and how to improve myself, it’s honestly just scary to me. Because you guys are like, the people I watched my entire life. So to know that you actually watch my work and you have feedback for me. It’s overwhelming to know that your heroes are not only admirers of your work but help you want to get better.”

On the transition in his career to WWE and up the card: “For me, it’s been a long road of growth. Not only as a performer but as a man, as a father and all that kind of stuff. So at one point in my career, I really just wanted to give up and just hang it, because I wasn’t getting anywhere, I wasn’t getting myself in good shape. I didn’t feel dedicated. But it wasn’t until my daughter was born that I thought to myself if I give up then what example am I setting for my daughter? You know what I mean? Because you always tell your kids ‘Don’t give up, succeed at your dreams and be the best you can be.’ And now that I had someone to actually tell that to, I was like, ‘I can’t just give up.’ I can’t just hang it up and say, ‘Alright, this isn’t for me.’ This is something I’ve since day one and beyond. So to me, it was more than just succeeding in a career that I love, it was setting an example for my daughter and future generations that no matter how bad things seem, or how tough it may be there’s always a light at the end of the tunnel. There’s always something for you at the end of it.”

