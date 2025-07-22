wrestling / News
Cedric Alexander Weighs In On Potentially Joining Hurt Syndicate In AEW
Cedric Alexander says “nothing is off the table” in terms of him potentially joining AEW and the Hurt Syndicate. Alexander was a member of the Hurt Business in WWE, and he was asked in an appearance on Busted Open Radio about the potential for him reuniting with the group in AEW now that he’s out of WWE.
“It’s good to get people talking [on rumors of him joining the Hurt Syndicate],” Alexander said (per Wrestling Inc). “I’m glad people were wondering what can happen, cause that adds to the excitement of it all.”
He continued, “Nothing is off the table, but right now I’m focused on me, focused on carving my own path, and being my own man, so to speak.”
Alexander exited WWE in February and has been busy in the independent scene since he left the company.
