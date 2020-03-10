Cedric Alexander Comments on Raw Loss to Riddick Moss, Wife Big Swole Responds

– During last night’s Raw, Cedric Alexander made an appearance and lost to 24/7 champion Riddick Moss in a one-on-one match. The match lasted only about two minutes. Following his loss on Raw, Alexander posted a short tweet. It was often-used GIF of Abe Simpson walking into a place and then quickly walking back out. The caption only read, “#RAW.”

Later on, Alexander’s wife, AEW wrestler Big Swole, commented on the show and responded to his tweet. She wrote, “When the mess of it all.” You can see that exchange below.

If Cedric Alexander was expressing frustration with his spot in WWE, it’s not the first time he expressed it. Last month he wrote on Twitter, “Frustrated is an understatement,” following a loss to Angel Garza on Raw.