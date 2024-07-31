wrestling / News
Cedric Alexander Says His Reasons For His NXT Return Are Different Than Shawn Spears’
July 31, 2024 | Posted by
In a digital exclusive following last night’s episode, Cedric Alexander spoke about being part of the NXT roster again and said his reasons for being there are to help younger talent.
Alexander was asked about Shawn Spears watching his match with Brooks Jensen. He said: “Shawn Spears, me and him go back a long way. He’s had a very shady past, to say the least. But the difference between me and Shawn Spears, I’m here to help the young talent, compete with them. He’s here to use them for his own means and manipulate them to do whatever he wants them to do. As you can see, from Brooks Jensen, the angry young man that he is, Mr. Spears’ methods do not work.”
