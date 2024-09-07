– Fightful Select reports that WWE Superstar Cedric Alexander has re-upped with WWE. According to the report, Alexander re-signed with the company earlier in the year.

Alexander’s latest contract is said to be a multi-year deal. He joins a number of Superstars who have signed new contracts with WWE this year. Former Hurt Business stablemate MVP had also recently noted that he believed Alexander had re-upped with WWE.

It appeared WWE was looking to pair up Alexander with Ashante Thee Adonis and started airing vignettes of the two wrestlers on SmackDown earlier this year. However, they’ve since been sent back down to NXT. Alexander last wrestled for WWE on the NXT Great American Bash special, beating Brooks Jensen in a singles bout.

During his WWE tenure, Cedric Alexander has become a Cruiserweight Champion, Raw Tag Team Champion, and a WWE 24/7 Champion. He’s also won the Slammy Award for Trash Talker of the Year in 2020.