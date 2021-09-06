wrestling / News
Cedric Alexander Says He’s Jealous of Big Swole
September 6, 2021 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Cedric Alexander said that he was jealous of his wife Big Swole, after the events of AEW All Out. The tweets happened right after the AEW debuts of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson.
He wrote: “Well damn…I’m so jealous of @SwoleWorld right now.”
Well damn……..
— PRIME Alexander (@CedricAlexander) September 6, 2021
I’m so jealous of @SwoleWorld right now
— PRIME Alexander (@CedricAlexander) September 6, 2021
