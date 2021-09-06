wrestling / News

Cedric Alexander Says He’s Jealous of Big Swole

September 6, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Cedric Alexander The Hurt business RAW

In a post on Twitter, Cedric Alexander said that he was jealous of his wife Big Swole, after the events of AEW All Out. The tweets happened right after the AEW debuts of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson.

He wrote: “Well damn…I’m so jealous of @SwoleWorld right now.

