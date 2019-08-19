Cedric Alexander Says It’s Been Great Working With Paul Heyman on RAW

In an interview with Pro Wrestling Sheet, Cedric Alexander said that he’s enjoyed working with Paul Heyman on RAW, as he’s made him feel more comfortable with certain aspects of the job. Here are highlights:

On working with Paul Heyman: “It’s been great working with Paul. He’s really helped me feel more comfortable. He saw a match I had with Bobby Roode months ago on an episode of Main Event and he was a very big fan of it. He’s given me pointers on how to project myself better to fans and small little show business quirks. Because that’s one of the things I’m not 100% comfortable on sometimes, so talking in front of a camera is something that Paul has definitely helped me get more in tune with.”

On who he wants to face in the King of the Ring finals: “Andrade is a very good one. I’ve only had a few matches with Andrade. I’m curious to see what would happen nowadays between me and him. I’m gonna go with Ali though. A little bit of déjà vu. Maybe we can recreate some magic from WrestleMania and show the world how much we’ve grown since then.”

On jumping off the titantron: “At the moment, when I got up there, I was like, ‘I’m so gonna make everyone pay for this.’ But then I looked down and was like ‘Ohhh, that’s a long fall!’ But you know what, I’m here, I committed and off I went! I couldn’t think too much about it because it was a split second decision. I can’t just climb up here and have everyone see me then climb down! I gotta do this now. It’s so awesome to think that moment will be played on RAW on a loop for the next 5-6 years maybe. It’s a moment. A Raw moment! That’s exactly what it is.”