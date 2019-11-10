Cedric Alexander Says You Can’t Get Buried Losing to AJ Styles, Talks Working With Paul Heyman

– Cedric Alexander spoke with talkSPORT for a new interview and discussed reports that his losses to AJ Styles were burials at the direction of Vince McMahon. Alex McCarthy posted some screenshots of his interview with Alexander to Twitter; you can see the post and some highlights below:

On the reports that McMahon was purposefully burying him: “Of course [it annoyed me]. When you hear things like that, it doesn’t help my brand, you know what I mean? Regardless of how you feel about it, whether you think AJ buried me or not—it was fine. I knew what it was! It was great matches, I got to show a lot of my personality and my in-ring style. A loss isn’t a burial. It’s AJ Styles, how is that a burial?! He’s one of the holy trinity’s of wrestling to me [with Samoa Joe and Christopher Daniels] so to lose to essentially a wrestling deity is fine by me. I read comments like, ‘Cedric is great, but they’re burying him’ but it’s like, you must have check out the match then? It was good, right? You can’t get buried losing to AJ Styles. You just can’t. There’s a reason they’re putting me in a the ring with AJ Styles.”

On working with Paul Heyman: “Working with Paul Heyman has been a dream come true and something that I never really thought would happen. Because he’s like the godfather of ECW, I thought, ‘I’ll never be his type of ECW guy. Oh, he’s Brock’s advocate? He’s a Brock Guy, there’s no way I’ll get to work with Heyman.’ But talking to him and picking his brain has helped me tremendously. He’s helped me with my in-ring work, my confidence and just being more comfortable as an all-round. I love it.”