WWE News: New Episode of Being The Elite, Cedric Alexander Comments on Tonight’s Cruiserweight Title Match, Mustafa Ali Defends 205 Live
January 8, 2018 | Posted by
– Here is Cedric Alexander, commenting on tonight’s cruiserweight title match against Enzo Amore….
– Here is the Wrestle Kingdom12 edition of Being The Elite…
– Mustafa Ali posted the following on Twitter; defending 205 Live following the cancellation of the first scheduled 205 Live non-televised live event on January 19th…
@WWE205Live tour on Jan. 20th & 21st!
Some want to throw bricks and knock us, we'll just catch 'em and build our foundation.
I guarantee, we will tear the house down every night.
Thanks to @_SkyHighRollins for the awesome edit! pic.twitter.com/HtK2antq92
— Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) January 7, 2018