Cedric Alexander Wants To See WWE Bring Back Cruiserweight Title

Cedric Alexander believes that WWE should reinstate their Cruiserweight Championship. Alexander recently spoke with Knockouts and 3 Counts for a new interview and was asked about the title, which he held for 180 days,

“Oh! God, yes,” Alexander said (per Fightful:). “100 percent. They should have never got rid of it to begin with. They should have never got rid of it. It wasn’t until me, Buddy (Matthews) and (Mustafa) Ali left that they kind of just gave up on 205 Live as a whole it felt like, and then on top of that, the pandemic hit and it didn’t make it any easier. They just kind of gave up on it but, they should have never got rid of it. I think the cruiserweight division or light heavyweight, whatever you wanna call it, should have never left because it gives more guys that opportunity to succeed because no matter who’s in charge at WWE or whatever, it’s always gonna be a big man’s game. You’re not always gonna have a Rey Mysterio facing Drew McIntyre every time and then expect for Rey to get over every single time. Not everyone can be a Rey Mysterio where they can be a smaller guy and still get the same kind of respect, and having that cruiserweight, junior heavyweight-style exclusive to more of those kinds of guys, it really helps, in my opinion.”

He continued, “I don’t think it’s one of those titles, like, oh! We just gotta have a new title. It bars to what you were saying, the kinship between UFC and more other combat sports with weight classes and stuff like that. As much of a style clash as it is to see, like, a Big Show versus (Rey) Fénix, that’s not something you realistically wanna see every single time. I’m going, alright, Fénix is gonna beat him this time. Sometimes you wanna see a Fénix against Penta and you wanna see a Fénix against Dante Martin and let ‘em just go crazy.”

The question was asked in relation to WWE’s acquisition of AAA, who have a Cruiserweight Championship currently held by Laredo Kid.