wrestling / News

Cedric Alexander Might Take On Wes Lee’s NXT North American Champion Challenge

March 12, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Cedric Alexander The Hurt business RAW, WWE

With Wes Lee slated to hold an open challenge for his WWE NXT North American Championship Title on March 14, the majority of fans would be asking which NXT Superstars would be most likely to enter the ring. Perhaps surprisingly, main roster member Cedric Alexander posted to Twitter today, signaling a level of interest in taking the shot himself via the following:

I’m free Tuesday nights…..

I’ve never challenged for the #NXTNorthAmerican Title….

Hey
@WesLee_WWE
you feeling froggy?

@WWENXT

You can see the original post below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Cedric Alexander, Wes Lee, WWE, WWE NXT, Jack Gregory

More Stories

loading