wrestling / News
Cedric Alexander Might Take On Wes Lee’s NXT North American Champion Challenge
March 12, 2023 | Posted by
With Wes Lee slated to hold an open challenge for his WWE NXT North American Championship Title on March 14, the majority of fans would be asking which NXT Superstars would be most likely to enter the ring. Perhaps surprisingly, main roster member Cedric Alexander posted to Twitter today, signaling a level of interest in taking the shot himself via the following:
I’m free Tuesday nights…..
I’ve never challenged for the #NXTNorthAmerican Title….
Hey
@WesLee_WWE
you feeling froggy?
@WWENXT
You can see the original post below.
I’m free Tuesday nights…..
I’ve never challenged for the #NXTNorthAmerican Title….
Hey @WesLee_WWE you feeling froggy? @WWENXT
— PRIME Alexander (@CedricAlexander) March 12, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair Slams Dutch Mantell: ‘Just a Miserable Old Wrestler Trying to Make a Buck’
- Ken Anderson Recalls Having Issues With CM Punk Initially On The Indies, Becoming Friends Later
- WWE Reportedly Contacted Komander After AEW Appearance
- Update On AEW Trying To Sign Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks To New Deals