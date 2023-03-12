Cedric Alexander Might Take On Wes Lee’s NXT North American Champion Challenge

With Wes Lee slated to hold an open challenge for his WWE NXT North American Championship Title on March 14, the majority of fans would be asking which NXT Superstars would be most likely to enter the ring. Perhaps surprisingly, main roster member Cedric Alexander posted to Twitter today, signaling a level of interest in taking the shot himself via the following:

I’m free Tuesday nights….. I’ve never challenged for the #NXTNorthAmerican Title…. Hey

@WesLee_WWE

you feeling froggy? @WWENXT

You can see the original post below.