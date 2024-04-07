– PWInsider reports that WWE Hall of Famer and rapper Snoop Dogg is in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania today ahead of WrestleMania 40: Night 2. Additionally, PWInsider reports that Snoop Dogg is scheduled to appear at WrestleMania 40: Night 2 later tonight.

Snoop Dogg was also the host of WrestleMania 39 in Inglewood last year. On Night 2, he beat down The Miz and gave him a People’s Elbow after an impromptu match with Shane McMahon got broken up when McMahon suffered a torn quad.