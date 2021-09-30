Cesar Duran Coming to MLW Fightland This Weekend

MLW Fightland will see the presence of matchmaker Cesar Duran when it takes place this weekend in Philadelphia. MLW issued a press release hyping DUran’s appearance, noting that “consequences” and “opportunities” would be handed out.

The full announcement reads:

Cesar Duran promises consequences this Saturday in Philly

Who will face El Jefe’s wrath?

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced that matchmaker Cesar Duran will be in attendance this Saturday, Oct. 2 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia and airing nationally on a later date.

Don’t cross Cesar. The matchmaker has informed MLW that he will be in attendance this Saturday in Philly… and there will be consequences for a few people. However, Duran has some opportunities for those who have impressed him.

Will it be “plata o plomo”?

Find out at FIGHTLAND this Saturday in Philadelphia.

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, October 2. Buy tickets at http://www.MLW2300.com.