Cesar Duran Set to Appear at MLW Battle Riot III in July

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that Azteca Underground’s El Jefe, Cesar Duran, will be appearing at MLW Battle Riot III in July. The event is scheduled for July 10 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You can see the full announcement below:

Cesar Duran set to appear July 10 at MLW Battle Riot III

Azteca Underground’s El Jefe will be in the house

The owner and proprietor of Azteca Underground, Cesar Duran, has confirmed he will be in attendance Saturday, July 10th in Philadelphia for the Battle Riot® III at the 2300 Arena.

Following the shocking season finale of MLW FUSION, Cesar Duran has emerged as the most talked about power player in professional wrestling.

What does “El Jefe” have planned when he makes his first live public appearance July 10 in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena?

The world will find out July 10 in Philly at the 2300 Arena.