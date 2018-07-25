Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Cesaro On The Bar’s Return To Smackdown, The New Day Are Pure Positivity Following Their Win, Natalya Congratulates Becky Lynch

July 25, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Cesaro

– Cesaro posted the following on Twitter, celebrating the Bar’s return on last night’s WWE Smackdown…

– Here are the new Day, celebrating their tournament win on last night’s WWE Smackdown…

– Natalya congratulated Becky Lynch following her win on last night’s WWE Smackdown…

