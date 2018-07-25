WWE News: Cesaro On The Bar’s Return To Smackdown, The New Day Are Pure Positivity Following Their Win, Natalya Congratulates Becky Lynch

– Cesaro posted the following on Twitter, celebrating the Bar’s return on last night’s WWE Smackdown…

Back to claim the #SDLive Tag Team Championship (also sporting our #TheBar 18/19 away kit) pic.twitter.com/wr1KSvWeTm — Cesaro (@WWECesaro) July 25, 2018

– Here are the new Day, celebrating their tournament win on last night’s WWE Smackdown…



– Natalya congratulated Becky Lynch following her win on last night’s WWE Smackdown…