Cesaro Discusses His Recent Matches With Daniel Bryan, Teaming With Shinsuke Nakamura

In a recent interview with FOX Sports, Cesaro discussed teaming with Shinsuke Nakamura, his recent matches with Daniel Bryan, and much more. Here are some highlights:

Cesaro on teaming with Shinsuke Nakamura and their decision to get back to singles action: “I always thought me and Shinsuke were an awesome team, but as good as we were as a team, there are many singles goals that we have as singles competitors, too. When Shinsuke did so well in that gauntlet, I thought that was awesome, you know? It gave him the chance to shine and he got his old theme music back which is awesome! It made me so happy. So, I was very happy for him. I’m still hoping he’s going to win the Intercontinental Championship. We’re still friends, we still talk, we still have coffee together. So, yeah. Hell yeah. Both of us are doing well, so things are great, right?”

On how their team could have gotten more attention with a live crowd: I had a lot of fun teaming with Shinsuke, even in the beginning when it was me, Shin and Sami. Last year has been so crazy and I think a lot of the stuff that me and Shinsuke did as a team would probably have been looked at in a different light if there would have been a live crowd. But, also, I feel like with all the things we all had to deal with, and without their being a live crowd, we had some very entertaining stuff with the Champion’s Lounge and the various fun backstages that we had.

“I was thinking back at the beginning of the year when we were in Vancouver and it was me and Sami in the concert, and Elias, and the crowd was just going absolutely berserk. I was just like, “Man, how much I wish we could be part of a crowd like that.” So, I feel like we had a lot of awesome moments that may have gotten overshadowed by the bigger picture. I had a great time teaming with Shinsuke. We had great chemistry and being a fan of his for a long time, just having, essentially, the closest seat to his work is awesome.”

On his recent matches against Daniel Bryan: “I’ve known Daniel for so long, since … yeah, almost fifteen, sixteen years or more, and it’s always a privilege and it’s always so much fun, most importantly, to step in there with Bryan because you never know what to expect. It’s one of those things where you’re like, “Okay, how can we top what we did last time?” We never were like, “Oh, okay. We have this great idea, but let’s hold onto this in case. No, we don’t know when the next time is that we’ll wrestle. We don’t know when the next time we get that much time. So, let’s just go out and do it all.

“To gain some momentum against somebody like him, who has done the things he has done and had possibly, in my mind, one of, if not the greatest, WrestleMania moments at WrestleMania 30 of all time, that’s incredibly special. He, like you said, does his best to help elevate and make other people better. Which is something that I would like to think I pride myself on, to just make everybody step up their game and be as good as they can.”